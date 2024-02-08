Villainess Level 99 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Villainess Level 99 episode 6 is confirmed to be released in Japan on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. It will be broadcast at 11:30 pm JST on television channels, such as AT-X, MBS, TOKYO MX and BS11. International audiences, however, can stream it on Crunchyroll.

The anime adaptation of Satori Tanabata's Villaness Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord series has been received fairly well so far. The previous episode saw the friendship between Yumiella Dolkness and Patrick Ashbatten further develop. It also dealt with the consequences of the Field Lesson.

Villainess Level 99 episode 6 release date and time

Yumiella Dolkness as seen in Villainess Level 99 anime (Image via Studio Jumondo)

Villainess Level 99 episode 6 is currently scheduled to be broadcast in Japan on February 13, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 am, Tuesday, February 13 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 am, Tuesday, February 13 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Tuesday, February 13 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Tuesday, February 13 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Tuesday, February 13 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Tuesday, February 13

Where to watch Villainess Level 99 episode 6

Alicia Ehnleit as seen in the Villainess Level 99 anime (Image via Studio Jumondo)

Villainess Level 99 episode 6 will be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, AT-X, MBS, BS11 and other television networks. Japanese fans can also avail of unlimited streaming services on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

For international fans, Villainess Level 99 episode 6 will be available on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

Villainess Level 99 episode 5 recap

Yumiella is about to use the Monster-Calling Flute to summon nearby monsters (Image via Studio Jumondo)

The fifth episode of the Villainess Level 99 anime, titled The Hidden Boss Finds a Conversation Partner, started off with a conversation between Yumiella Dolkness and the newly-appointed Principal of the Academy. Aside from giving her a warning for using the Monster-Calling Flute at the Field Lessons earlier, the two coversed about how Alicia Ehnleit and her companions could grow stronger.

However, since the day of the field lessons, there had been a drastic change in Yumiella's life of solitude. Her classmate, Patrick Ashbatten, who showed off his leadership skills in the previous episode, had started talking to Yumiella every now and then. He also decided to pair up with her at the practical exercises training.

As their conversations progressed, Yumiella came to admire Patrick's admirable spirit and natural leadership abilities. In turn, Patrick also complimented Yumiella's ability to stay true to herself despite being a dark magic user and having black hair, which is often considered to be a bad omen by society.

Their interactions were certainly the highlight of the episode, as Yumiella's usual stoic and cold personality seemed to change whenever she was with him.

Patrick Ashbatten compliments Yumiella in Villainess Level 99 episode 5 (Image via Studio Jumondo)

At the next field lesson, Yumiella used the Monster-Calling Flute once again, despite Patrick's warnings, and addressed him casually. As such, she feared that she may have jeopardized whatever friendship they had and angered him in the process.

Afterward, Alicia Ehnleit surprisingly came up to Yumiella and apologized for assuming that she was a Demon Lord without any concrete evidence. However, Prince Edwin interrupted their conversation and started yelling at Yumiella for using the Monster-Calling Flute.

Yumiella feels left out from the field lessons in Villainess Level 99 episode 5 (Image via Studio Jumondo)

Fortunately, Patrick arrived just in time and vouched for Yumiella's pure intentions behind using the Flute. He informed Edwin that Yumiella's methods of leveling up were certainly effective and told him not to interfere in the matter. Following this, Edwin decided to leave the matter alone and walked away with Alicia.

After thanking Patrick for standing up for her, Yumiella apologized to him for addressing him too casually at the field lessons earlier, to which he replied that she need not worry about the formalities.

As the two made their way back to the class, Yumiella thought to herself that she would like to become friends with him in spite of her previous goal of leading a life of solitude. With this, the episode came to an end, teasing a hopeful future for Yumiella at the Academy.

What to expect from Villainess Level 99 episode 6

Prince Edwin and Alicia Ehnleit as seen in the Villainess Level 99 anime (Image via Studio Jumondo)

Considering that the previous installment focused on Patrick and Yumiella's interactions, viewers can expect to see the pair's friendship grow in Villainess Level 99 episode 6. While it's highly improbable as things currently stand, one can certainly hope to see Alicia and Yumiella interact more with each other in the next episode.