Villainess Level 99 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Villainess Level 99 episode 5 will be broadcast in Japan on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on television networks such as AT-X, MBS, TOKYO MX, and BS11. For international audiences, the episode will be streamed on the popular streaming platform, Crunchyroll.

The anime adaptation of Satori Tanabata's original light novel series has emerged as one of the most intriguing isekai fantasy series of the ongoing Winter 2024 season. Following episode 4's cliffhanger ending, this week's episode of the Villainess Level 99 anime series saw Yumiella finally standing up to Alicia and her companions, who suspect that she is the Demon Lord.

Villainess Level 99 episode 5 release date and time

Yumiella Dolkness as seen in the Villainess Level 99 anime (image via Jumondo Studios)

Villainess Level 99 episode 5 is currently set to be broadcast in Japan on February 6, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 am, Tuesday, February 6 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 am, Tuesday, February 6 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Tuesday, February 6 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Tuesday, February 6 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Tuesday, February 6 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Tuesday, February 6

Where to watch Villainess Level 99 episode 5

Prince Edwin and Alicia Ehnleit as seen in the Villainess Level 99 anime (image via Jumondo Studios)

Villainess Level 99 episode 5 will be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, AT-X, MBS, BS11 and other television networks. Japanese fans can also avail of unlimited streaming services on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

For international fans, Villainess Level 99 episode 5 will be available on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

Villainess Level 99 episode 4 Recap

Yumiella and Patrick as seen in the Villainess Level 99 anime (image via Jumondo Studios)

The fourth episode of the Villainess Level 99 anime, titled The Hidden Boss Attends Field Lessons, started from right where the previous episode left off, as Alicia Ehnleit confronted Yumiella Dolkness and asked her directly if she was the Demon Lord.

Taken aback by the question, Yumiella asked if Alicia had any solid basis for asking her that. Furthermore, she was surprised that Alicia even knew about the Demon Lord returning in two years' time, as it was a state matter known to only a select few. It was then revealed that Prince Edwin had actually told her about it.

Shortly afterwards, Alicia's companions arrived at the scene, took her side against Yumiella, and suspected that she might be the Demon Lord after all, which would explain her abnormal strength. As such, Yumiella fired back at them, as she called them weak and asked them directly if they would be able to beat her after being challenged by them.

Patrick is angry at Yumiella for using the Monster-Summoning Flute without any warning (image via Jumondo Studios)

However, Yumiella decided that instead of further worsening their opinion of her, she could try to turn it around by helping them increase their level. However, her method of ranking up seemed like an absurd way to die instead of everyone, as they started avoiding her once again.

Yumiella was later summoned to the principal's office, where she discovered that there had been a change as one of the king's most trusted men was appointed to oversee the academy.

After some brief talk on how Prince Edwin's behavior had changed after the revelation of Yumiella's true powers, the new principal asked her to assume an administrative position during their next field lesson, where her classmates would be facing off against monsters in the nearby area to increase their level.

Patrick gets praised by his classmates for his courageous leadership (image via Jumondo Studios)

Finding their method of leveling up to be rather inefficient, Yumiella decided to help them in her own way. By using her Monster-Summoning Flute, she repeatedly called forth the monsters hidden in the forest and held them down with her Bind magic. This way, her classmates would be able to level up by simply killing the monsters who were held captive.

However, during this lesson, she was surprised to witness the outstanding leadership displayed by her classmate, Patrick Ashbatten, who previously shared her opinion of the Field Lesson as being inefficient. With this, the episode came to an end as Yumiella continued to use her Flute repeatedly to help her classmates level up at a rapid pace.

What to expect from Villainess Level 99 episode 5?

Following the events of its fourth episode, fans can expect Villainess Level 99 episode 5 to focus on Yumiella trying to increase her classmates' level even further. Additionally, the reason behind Alicia's behavior towards Yumiella might be explored more as the series progresses.