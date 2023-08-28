10 short-tempered anime characters whose anger fuels their strength

Short-tempered anime characters that get stronger through anger is a timeless trope that has been used by multiple anime. Series like Dragon Ball, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and many others have used it to great success. The idea of a character that can get stronger by these emotions is something visceral and appealing to a lot of fans.

Of course, the industry has seen its fair share of short-tempered anime characters that get these rage boosts. Many of them have become iconic while others haven’t received the credit they deserve. Be that as it may, here are, in no particular order, the ten best short-tempered anime characters that get stronger by rage.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the series on this list.

Gohan and nine other short-tempered anime characters that get stronger through rage

1) Yammy Llargo (Bleach)

Yammy is a great example of a short-tempered anime character (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Yammy didn’t have a very solid first impression in Bleach when he showed up in the Arrancar arc as the tenth Espada. While Ulquiorra looked imposing and menacing with his cold, detached demeanor, Yammy looked like a usual brute who was taken off first by the protagonist or his friends. However, Tite Kubo had an interesting twist with this character.

As it turns out, the Espada, Aizen’s top Arrancar warriors, were not ranked from one to ten but rather from zero to nine. This is revealed as Yammy shows his Segunda Etapa against Zaraki Kenpachi and Byakuya Kuchiki, removing his number one tattoo. This shows that he is the Espada number 0, boosted by anger.

He wasn’t as intelligent as Ulquiorra, didn’t have the sheer charisma of Grimmjow, or the mystery and charming nature of Coyote Starrk. However, Yammy is an example of short-tempered anime characters who are boosted by rage. He is the representation of death by rage and that was what allowed him to keep up with two high-level captains like Kenpachi and Byakuya, even if he was ultimately defeated.

2) Gohan (Dragon Ball Z)

Gohan is probably iconic among short-tempered anime characters that get boost rage (Image via Toei Animation).

Gohan from Dragon Ball Z is the poster boy for this trope. In fact, there could be an argument that the short-tempered anime characters trope exists because of Goku’s son. This is a testament to how popular and influential Akira Toriyama’s series has been over the years.

Be that as it may, Gohan’s rage outbursts are the stuff of legends these days, and for a good reason. No matter the moment, he could get angry and become stronger than most enemies. The absolute peak of this trend was against Cell, turning into Super Saiyan 2 for the first time in the series and saving the world.

3) Guts (Berserk)

Guts is a textbook example of this trope (Image via Studio 4°C)

Considering the series’ title, it is not surprising that the protagonist enters this list of short-tempered anime characters. While it is true that Guts’ inner rage has mellowed a bit in recent arcs in the manga, there is no denying that when he goes berserk (pun intended) he has no equal in the mortal realm. Considering the man’s life, those outbursts are more than justified.

As Guts fights his way through Midland, he also develops an inner alter ego called the Beast of Darkness. Fittingly, this creature is the representation of all of his violent desires and inclinations. This prompts him to search for revenge against Griffith and leave all his bonds behind. This is part of the character’s dichotomy and why he is arguably the greatest protagonist in anime and manga history.

4) Jotaro Kujo (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure part 3: Stardust Crusaders)

One of the most iconic short-tempered anime characters (Image via David Production).

Jotaro’s anger issues are more than clear from the very beginning of this part in JoJo’s. He is prone to yelling at people, being disrespectful, and also very violent, which is something that he learns to control as the series progresses. That being said, there is no denying that he gets far stronger when he is angry, which was shown in his climactic battle with DIO.

However, when it comes to other short-tempered anime characters on this list, it’s true that Jotaro perhaps is a bit more collected and reserved. Jotaro's anger shows up more in moments than in longer periods of time, which makes his reactions all the more impactful for the audience, and for his enemies.

5) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto got rage boosts through Kurama (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Naruto’s relationship with Kurama, the demon fox inside him, had a lot of ups and downs over the years. While they eventually managed to understand each other and forge a bond that lasted for a lifetime, most of the original series saw them bumping heads. This was reflected in the young ninja’s outbursts of anger.

While is true that Naruto is perhaps not as prone to rage as many of these short-tempered anime characters, there is no denying that the influence of Kurama gave him a strong push when he got angry. He becomes a lot stronger and loses control of himself because of the fox’s influence, with the fight against Haku earlier in the story being a prime example of this trend.

6) Kazuma Kuwabara (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Kuwabara's power boosts through his emotions are underrated (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Yu Yu Hakusho is a very interesting case on this list when compared to the other series because its battle system allows characters to get power boosts by emotions. While protagonist Yusuke Urameshi was a very good example of that trend, part of his character was all about embracing his emotions. There was a case of short-tempered anime characters that get stronger by rage in that series: Kazuma Kuwabara.

Kazuma Kuwabara starts as a guy who was constantly beaten up by Yusuke to become a worthy fighter in his own right while having no demon heritage. As was shown in the Dark Tournament, Kuwabara could get immense power-ups when having emotional outbursts. In his anger, as he fought Elder Toguro, who was mocking Genkai’s death, gave him enough strength to claim victory for Team Urameshi.

7) King Bradley (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

The power of Wrath (Image via Bones).

Imagine someone so strong that his men, who were fleeing the battlefield, come back when they see him arriving to fight. This is how King Bradley was in Fullmetal Alchemist and was also the Homunculus that represented Wrath, which adds him to this list of short-tempered anime characters.

Unlike the other Homunculus, King Bradley wasn’t born as one and was turned by inserting hundreds of angry souls into him. This is why he is so powerful and that is why he is so angry, adding to the theme of him being Wrath. It also explains the origin of his extreme strength, which made him an absolute threat on the battlefield.

8) Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Nezuko's power-up through rage is underrated (Image via Ufotable).

Nezuko might not qualify as one of those short-tempered anime characters in the traditional sense of the world, but there is no denying that she gets a lot stronger during outbursts of rage. This was clearly shown during her battle with Daki in the Entertainment District arc of Demon Slayer, which was probably Nezuko’s finest hour as a character.

As she was fighting Daki, Nezuko got angrier and angrier until her demon powers showed full force. She easily overwhelmed an Upper Moon, albeit the weakest in the group, showing how powerful she could be when push comes to shove. Sadly, this would be the last big moment that Tanjiro’s sister would get on the battlefield for the remainder of the series.

9) Gon Freecss (Hunter X Hunter)

Gon is one of the most popular short-tempered anime characters (Image via Madhouse).

The deconstruction of Gon's character in Hunter X Hunter's Chimera Ant arc is a testament to Yoshihiro Togashi's writing skills. Gon, who started the series as cheerful and as a ray of sunshine, was slowly corrupted by the world around him until he reached his lowest point when fighting Pitou.

The angrier Gon got, the more prone to violence he became and the more powerful he got. This is shown throughout the Chimera Ant arc as his killer instinct becomes a lot more notorious and his powers get stronger. It only reaches its climax when he kills Pitou as he gives away all the Nen he would ever have for just a moment of power to get his revenge.

10) Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Natsu is a classic on this list (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Natsu Dragneel is one of the best examples when it comes to short-tempered anime characters that get stronger through rage boosts. This is a trope of his that was used time and time again during the Fairy Tail series, which led him to a lot of victories, even to the point that fans claimed that it was tiresome.

Be that as it may, there is no denying that Natsu got stronger as his rage increased, which helped him in some key moments in the series. This is also validated even further by his dragon heritage, making him a force to be reckoned with during those instances.

Final thoughts

Short-tempered anime characters that get rage boosts are a timeless trope in the industry and one that isn't likely to disappear anytime soon. Shonen manga and anime, in particular, have made great use of this element, creating some of the most iconic moments in the medium.

