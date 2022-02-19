Will Cell return? And 8 more questions about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that fans are asking

With yesterday’s apparent, seemingly unintentional reveal of Cell’s inclusion in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, franchise fans seem unsure of whether this is a given. Despite a similar marketing strategy being taken with Gogeta in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, many are still unconvinced of Cell’s imminent return.

Fans also have further questions relating to the film’s plot and the characters involved. Fans seem particularly interested in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, apparently not heavily featuring Goku or Vegeta during the film.

Here are nine questions about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that fans are asking.

Goku and Vegeta's involvement along with 8 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero fan questions

1) Will Cell return?

Perfect Cell as seen in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Understandably the chief concern for many franchise fans is Cell’s return in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as it seems imminent. Previous teases combined with yesterday’s report of Cell appearing in a tie-in advertisement for the movie would seem to confirm his presence. While still not officially confirmed, Cell’s return appears imminent to most.

2) What is Pan’s role in the film?

Pan as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the first Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer, fans saw Pan striking some fighting poses, leading some to ask about her role in the film. As of the film’s events, she will be three years old, making her only one year younger than Gohan was at the start of Z.

While not certain, it seems likely Pan will either be seen fighting with or training in martial arts.

3) If not Cell, then who?

Android 21 as seen in Dragon Ball FighterZ (Image via Bandai Namco)

Despite all the evidence pointing toward Cell’s reappearance, there is still the possibility he doesn’t appear in the film. Should he not be the surprise character, it’s most likely fans will see either Android 21 or a completely original character for the movie.

Android 21 was introduced in Dragon Ball FighterZ, where her alter ego serves as the antagonist for the game's story mode. Should neither Cell nor Android 21 appear in the film, chances are fans will be introduced to a completely new character made just for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

4) What happens to Piccolo?

Piccolo as seen in Super's Broly film (Image via Toei Animation)

In the second Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer, fans saw Piccolo being attacked by one of the Gamma Androids, followed by shots of an angry Gohan wearing his Piccolo-inspired outfit.

While still unconfirmed, this led some fans to believe that Piccolo was greatly wounded during the events of the film, piquing curiosity for his fate.

5) Goku/Vegeta’s involvement?

Vegeta (left) and Goku (right) as seen in the Resurrection 'F' film (Image via Toei Animation)

When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero official information began releasing, a notable point made was that Goku and Vegeta would be taking a back seat in the film. While the two clearly will not star in the film, Goku was visibly seen during one of the trailers, implying an appearance in the movie at the very least.

While not seen during any trailer, it's a safe assumption that Vegeta is with Goku. Fans are still incredibly curious as to exactly how involved the two will be in the Red Ribbon Army conflict, which comprises the film’s plot.

6) How did the Red Ribbon Army return?

The Red Ribbon Army's Androids seen posing over its logo (Image via DeviantArt user MultiversePalooza)

While somewhat alluded to in the officially released information, fans are curious as to how the Red Ribbon Army (RRA) returns to form in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Between Goku’s conflicts with them in the original series and the death of Dr. Gero in Z, fans expected to never again see the RRA in full force.

While this will almost certainly be explained during the film, it’s one of the biggest questions fans have leading up to the release.

7) How strong is Gohan?

Gohan as seen in a Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer (Image via Toei Animation)

With Gohan being set up thus far as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s main character, fans are curious as to how much stronger he is than in the Super series. The latest trailer for the film seems to show Gohan going Super Saiyan 2, an indicator to some that a return to Teen form could be waiting.

However, some are skeptical of whether or not Gohan is at all stronger than he was in the Super series. These reservations are understandable, as Gohan was the weakest he’s ever been for a majority of Super. Nevertheless, fans will see exactly how strong he is once the film is officially released.

8) How strong are Gamma 1 and Gamma 2?

Fanart of Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 (Image via DeviantArt user kish95)

Likewise, fans are curious about Gamma 1 and Gamma 2’s strength, as it relates to Gohan and Piccolo. Not much is known about the two Androids as of this writing, further fueling speculation about their strengths and abilities.

While the two will certainly put their power on display in the film, it’s one of the biggest questions leading up to release day.

9) Will Broly make an appearance?

Enter captionBroly as seen in his Dragon Ball Super film (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, fans are incredibly curious as to whether Super’s Broly will appear during the film. Given how he and Goku left off in his eponymous Super film, Broly will undoubtedly be returning to the series in later adaptations.

Perhaps the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie provides an easy way to reinsert him amongst the Z Fighters and the film’s central conflict.

