How Not to Summon a Demon Lord season 3: Everything we know so far

Isekai fans in the anime community were recently treated with new information about How Not to Summon a Demon Lord. The show, which began airing in 2018, drew the curtains on its second season in 2021, and fans have since been wondering if there will be a season 3.

The anime is based on the light novel series How Not to Summon a Demon Lord, or The King of Darkness Another World Story: Slave Magic as it is known in Japan, written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki. The series has also received a manga adaptation written and illustrated by Naoto Fukuda.

Production studio of How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has not announced a third season

Unfortunately, the production studio of the isekai series How Not to Summon a Demon Lord, Tezuka Productions, has not renewed the series for a third installment yet. Following the second season's conclusion in 2021, the series has been on a hiatus.

Fans have been waiting for the third season to get a green light, and rumors have been floating around that a new season might drop in 2023. However, in the absence of any official announcement from the creators, that seems unlikely at the moment. We do hope that if indeed the series is to return this year, the producers will make the announcement very soon.

At the moment, the original light novel series has 14 volumes, with the latest published on June 2, 2021. The fandom has questioned the faithfulness of the anime in adapting the novels on many occasions, especially after the second season.

Reportedly, the pacing and writing of season 2 has not done enough justice to the source content. That being said, the anime has roughly covered up to seven volumes, so we know that in terms of content, plenty more hasn’t made it to the screen yet. This keeps the fandom’s hopes up for a third season.

Here is how the anime series How Not to Summon a Demon Lord is summarized on the official website of Crunchyroll:

"Sakamoto Takuma was so strong in the MMORPG Cross Reverie that his fellow players came to call him the "demon lord." One day, he gets summoned to another world in his avatar form, and meets two girls who both insist that they're the one who summoned him.

"They cast a spell used to enslave summoned beasts on him, but that activates his unique ability, Magic Reflect, and the girls end up being the ones put under the spell!"

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord is available for streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll, which holds the license to distribute the show globally. Hopefully, season 3 will also find its way to those streaming platforms upon release.

We encourage our readers to employ official streaming platforms to enjoy their favorite anime, as it helps support the creators and the production studio.

