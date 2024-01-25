Villainess Level 99 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Villainess Level 99 episode 4 is set to premiere in Japan on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on television networks such as AT-X, MBS, TOKYO MX, and BS11. For international audiences, the episode will be available on the popular streaming platform, Crunchyroll.

Based on Satori Tanabata's original light novel series, the Villainess Level 99 anime has emerged as one of the best fantasy isekai series of the Winter 2024 season. Episode 3 of the anime featured the aftermath of Yumiella's display of her true powers, as people's views of her shifted drastically after learning about her formidable abilities.

Villainess Level 99 episode 4 release date and time

Yumiella Dolkness as seen in Villainess Level 99 episode 3 (image via Jumondo Studios)

Villainess Level 99 episode 4 will be broadcast in Japan on January 30, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. While there isn't any official news regarding a dubbed version of the episode yet, the English-subtitled version will be available for the international audience at the following times:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 am, Tuesday, January 30 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 am, Tuesday, January 30 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Tuesday, January 30 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Tuesday, January 30 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Tuesday, January 30 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Tuesday, January 30

Where to watch Villainess Level 99 episode 4

Yumiella Dolkness as seen in the Villainess Level 99 anime (image via Jumondo Studios)

The fourth episode of the Villainess Level 99 anime will be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, AT-X, MBS, BS11 and other television networks. Japanese fans can also avail of unlimited streaming services on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

For international fans, Villainess Level 99 episode 4 will be available on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

Villainess Level 99 episode 3 Recap

Eleanora and her companions as seen in Villainess Level 99 episode 3 (image via Jumondo Studios)

The third episode of the Villainess Level 99 anime, titled The Hidden Boss Is Summoned to the Castle, picked up from last week's momentous second episode, where Yumiella Dolkness showcased her true abilities in front of all the students and teachers of the Royal Academy by creating a black hole in the sky. On the following day, she was summoned for an audience with the King, as seen at the beginning of the third episode.

As she made her way to address the King, the people gathered at the palace stared at her with awe, wondering how someone could attain level 99 at such a young age. To the people's surprise, the King bowed his head to Yumiella as he apologized for the actions of his son at the Academy. Furthermore, he wanted her to prove the authenticity of her level and put his trusted Knight Captain, Adolf, to the task.

As Adolf charged at her to land his strike, Yumiella calmly assessed her course of action and opted to dodge with a bow instead. Considering that Adolf was said to have achieved the highest level attainable by a person, he deemed Yumiella to be worthy of that level. This marked a significant moment in the story, as from thereon, people believed that Yumiela was indeed at level 99.

She was also summoned to the Queen's chamber, where the latter proposed that Yumiella marry into the Royal Family. However, Yumiella politely declined, following which the Queen asked her for her help in defeating the Demon Lord, who was said to return to the world in two years.

While a major portion of the episode focused on Yumiella's interactions with the King and the Queen, it also featured a significant change in her life at the Academy. Not only did everyone warm up to her after her return from the palace, but Alicia Ehnleit's companions, who had previously disregarded her level, apologized for their previous actions.

At the end of the episode, however, Alicia sat down at the table where Yumiella was having her lunch and asked her directly if she was the Demon Lord. This moment caught everyone, including Yumiella, by surprise as the episode came to an end.

What to expect from Villainess Level 99 episode 4?

Following an eventful third episode, fans are understandably hyped for Villainess Level 99 episode 4. As such, they can expect to see a new development in Alicia and Yumiella's relationship in the upcoming episode, as the former boldly confronted the latter in episode 3.