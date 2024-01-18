Villainess Level 99 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Villainess Level 99 episode 3 will be broadcast in Japan on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on television networks like TOKYO MX, AT-X, MBS, and BS11. For international audiences, the episode will be available on streaming platform Crunchyroll.

As one of the most popular isekai fantasy series of this season, Satori Tanabata's Villainess Level 99 anime has been received relatively well by viewers. The second episode of the anime was released on January 16, 2024. It continued the story of Yumiella Dolkness and how she managed to adjust to life at the Royal Academy after the revelation of her level.

Villainess Level 99 episode 3 release date and time

Based on Satori Tanabata's original isekai light novel series, Villainess Level 99 episode 3 will be released in Japan on January 23, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. While there's no official news regarding a dubbed version of the episode yet, the English-subtitled version will be available for the international audience at the following times:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 am, Tuesday, January 23 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 am, Tuesday, January 23 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm, Tuesday, January 23 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Tuesday, January 23 Central European Time 3:30 pm, Tuesday, January 23 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Tuesday, January 23

Where to watch Villainess Level 99 episode 3

Yumiella Dolkness introduces herself in the Entrance Ceremony at the Royal Academy (image via Studio Jumondo)

The third episode of the Villainess Level 99 anime will be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, AT-X, MBS, BS11, and other television channels. Japanese fans can also avail of unlimited viewing services on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

For international fans, Villainess Level 99 episode 3 will be available on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili Global, and others.

Villainess Level 99 episode 2 recap

Yumiella Dolkness defeated William Ares in a swordfight (image via Studio Jumondo)

The second episode of the Villainess Level 99 anime, titled 'The Hidden Boss Shows Her True Strength,' started where the previous episode left off. During the Grand Entrance Ceremony, Yumiella Dolkness' astonishingly high level was revealed to everyone, which caused a huge commotion and seemingly ruined her hopes of living a quiet life.

At first, everyone was in disbelief since the maximum level that was expected of a student was 10. However, Yumiella's level was revealed to be 99, something that she herself was unaware of.

Everyone thought she had either tampered with the system or cheated somehow to stand out during the Entrance Ceremony. It wasn't long before she was joined by William Ares, Valschein Edwin, and Oswald Grimsarde, who were bent on proving that she was lying about her level.

Not wanting to draw further attention to herself, Yumiella sent them towards Alicia Ehnleit, who was wandering all by herself at the buffet party. Before leaving, they challenged Yumiella to prove her abilities once the classes started, to which she agreed.

The following day, Yumiella was chosen to face off against William in a swordfight, where the only thing that troubled her was holding back her strength adequately to not severely injure her opponent. Despite that, she ended up sending him flying by using less than a fraction of her strength.

In the next class, Yumiella showcased her magical abilities by using Dark Magic, which was usually treated as taboo in their world. She used it to melt down a seemingly invincible armor, which shocked her teacher and her entire class.

Soon afterward, Valschein and the Principal of the Academy arrived at the scene, threatening to have Yumiella expelled for lying about her level. Therefore, to prove her abilities, Yumiella used her strongest spell to create a Black Hole in the sky. Her insane display of strength and power left everyone spellbound, as they were shocked upon seeing what she was really capable of.

With this, the climactic episode came to an end, as Yumiella finally got to showcase her true abilities in front of everyone.

What to expect from Villainess Level 99 episode 3

Villainess Level 99 episode 3 is guaranteed to explore how Yumiella's insane display of power will further impact her life at the Royal Academy and if the Principal decides to go through with expelling her in fear of what she might be capable of.

However, that is unlikely to happen, considering their entire kingdom would suffer a huge loss if they were to drive out someone as powerful as her.