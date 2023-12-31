10 best martial arts anime that you can't afford to miss

Martial arts anime have enthralled viewers for decades with their incredible fight scenes, captivating stories, and memorable characters. Whether you're a casual anime fan looking for an exciting new show or a hardcore otaku searching for your next obsession, the genre has something for everyone.

From classics like Dragon Ball Z and Naruto to recent hits like Demon Slayer, martial arts anime feature powerful warriors battling to protect their ideals, save their friends, or prove their skills. The intricately choreographed combat sequences keep viewers on the edge of their seats with their lightning-fast punches, devastating kicks, and jaw-dropping special moves.

If you're looking to get into this beloved genre or deepen your fandom, read on for our picks of the 10 best martial arts anime you simply can't miss!

10 martial arts anime that define the genre

1. Dragon Ball Z

When it comes to martial arts anime, Dragon Ball Z sets the gold standard for high-octane fights and over-the-top power levels. Following Goku and his friends as they battle increasingly mighty foes, Dragon Ball Z elevated hand-to-hand combat and energy beam struggles into an art form.

Who can forget the first time Goku turned Super Saiyan in his duel with Frieza or when teen Gohan unleashed his hidden powers against Cell? These iconic moments demonstrate the series' formula of ratcheting up the stakes and tension before unleashing a flurry of blistering punches and planet-shaking attacks.

While the franchise has spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs over the years, the original Dragon Ball Z anime remains the quintessential entry point for any martial arts anime fan.

2. Naruto/Naruto Shippuden

There's a reason why Naruto Uzumaki has joined the ranks of the most beloved anime heroes of all time. Throughout Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, viewers follow his journey from a brash outcast to a respected ninja leader, succeeding through determination, ingenuity, and his refusal to give up on a friend or foe.

Backed by an ensemble cast featuring Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, and other compelling figures, the franchise brought the ninja arts into the global mainstream. Naruto relies first on shadow clones, secret weapons, and transformation jutsu. However, when the fighting kicks into taijutsu gear with kunai, explosive tags, and Wind Style Rasenshuriken, the martial arts action reaches a fierce boil.

For keeping viewers on the edge of their seats across hundreds of ninja battles, Naruto easily deserves his place among the martial arts anime greats.

3. Demon Slayer

In terms of recent smash hits, Demon Slayer is the new gold standard with its breakneck sword fights against grotesque foes. Following kind-hearted Tanjiro Kamado as he trains to destroy the demons that ruined his family, Demon Slayer rapidly ascends into a martial arts juggernaut.

Tanjiro’s Water Breathing technique provides crisp animated mayhem as he wields his indestructible katana against enemies with Blood Demon Arts, granting powers like webs of steel or destructive wind. Supporting characters like Zenitsu and Inosuke add flair and humor with their unique combat abilities.

That's all before accounting for the show's slick production values, which pair vibrant effects with stirring orchestral music. For raising martial arts swordplay to theatrical heights, Demon Slayer slashes its way onto our martial arts anime list.

4. One Punch Man

Most martial arts anime protagonists strive for years to reach the pinnacle of superhuman capabilities. By contrast, Saitama of One Punch Man begins the story having already surpassed every foe. With the ability to defeat any enemy with a single blow, each ridiculous fight reveals a bored hero hoping for an exciting challenge.

One Punch Man delivers devastating martial arts action through characters like Speed-o’-Sound Sonic wielding dual katana, martial arts master Bang unleashing his Whirlwind Water Stream Fist, and Garou utilizing flawless Flowing Water Rock Smashing Fist techniques.

With jaw-dropping animation and a boundary-pushing flair for spectacle, One Punch Man smashes expectations of what a martial arts anime can be.

5. Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter serves up some of the cleverest and most complex martial arts battles ever animated.

The show's Nen power system allows for inventive abilities limited only by imagination and vows of restriction, while tactical fights play out more like violent games of chess than slugfests. Heroes like quick-thinking Gon and lethal assassin Killua take on threats like the phantom Troupe's Feitan, whose Pain Packer ability turns damage into a sun-like aura blast.

With one of anime's widest arrays of imaginative abilities and a willingness to subvert shonen expectations, Hunter x Hunter keeps martial arts aficionados perpetually on guard to learn what happens next.

6. The God of Highschool

For lightning-paced action blended with mythological elements, The God of Highschool delivers intense martial arts battles between teenagers wielding supernatural powers. When taekwondo specialist Jin Mori enters a tournament that grants any wish to the victor, he discovers realms of superhuman abilities fueled by Charyeok, a power borrowed from supernatural entities.

Mori, initially known for his exceptional skills in Renewal Taekwondo, showcases physics-defying kicks and acrobatics to overpower his opponents.

As the series progresses, a significant plot development reveals his connection to the mythic powers of the Monkey King, Sun Wukong, incorporating massive magical weapons and projectiles into his arsenal. Having completed its first season, The God of Highschool has established itself as a notable martial arts anime.

7. Kengan Ashura

While many entries on this martial arts anime list focus on fantastical styles, Kengan Ashura grounds its martial prowess in real-world disciplines. Through Japan's underground gladiator arenas, stoic fighter Tokita Ohma battles corporate titans, relying on martial artists to settle business disputes.

The sheer diversity of techniques and fighting philosophies on display here amazes - whether it's MMA brawler Gaolang Wongsawat unleashing masterful Muay Thai kicks, sumo wrestler Raiden Tameemon overpowering foes, or blind swordsman Kuroki Gensai applying peerless karate skills, every duel showcases the beauty of honed skill.

And with hard-hitting consequences where defeats can end lives or decide fates, Kengan Ashura earns its place among the top martial arts anime.

8. Sword of the Stranger

While many entries here span sprawling story arcs, this 2007 martial arts anime film exemplifies samurai action boiled down to its engaging essence. Desperate orphan Kotaro and his canine companion Tobimaru join cynical ronin Nanashi, running from Ming swordsmen hungry for Kotaro’s blood.

Haunting sound design and muted color make each swift sword slash land with grim finality. Nanashi’s eventual single-minded determination to protect his young ward results in one of anime’s most epic showdowns. With seven spectacular fights enriching its simple but effective tale, Sword of the Stranger is like a masterclass in directing animated martial arts.

9. Samurai Champloo

Blending anachronistic hip-hop flair with chanbara swordplay, Samurai Champloo follows unlikely companions Mugen, Jin, and Fuu across violent Edo-era Japan in search of the samurai who smells of sunflowers.

Alongside confronting feudal traditions and injustice, Mugen’s wild breakdancing battles complement Jin’s composed precision and lethal iaido technique. Though brief, each duel highlights their contrasting philosophies with signature weapons: Mugen favors a radically unconventional style, while Jin embodies perfectionism honed through endless repetition.

As this journey of personal growth unfolds episodically across quirky adventures, Samurai Champloo remains compulsively watchable.

10. Baki Hanma

Following the exploits of rebellious fighter Baki Hanma, aiming to surpass his father (the notorious Yujiro “Ogre” Hanma), Baki Hanma dives deep into the extremes of underground martial arts.

Through a series spanning anime seasons and manga chapters, Baki battles death row inmates, elite warriors, and genetically engineered monstrosities by honing his own bone-cracking fighting style.

Baki often endures brutal beatdowns before rising again thanks to his Hanma bloodline granting capabilities exceeding human limits, whether it’s his shock-absorbent muscles, flexibility rivaling gymnasts, or ability to weaponize his sheer grip strength. Matching his bombastic attitude with the brawl skills to back it up, Baki Hanma muscles his way onto our martial arts favorites.

Conclusion

If you're hungry for thrilling fight scenes or investing character arcs, the realm of martial arts anime has plenty to offer. These ten entries represent merely a fraction of the most hard-hitting, heart-rending, and unforgettable series the genre can boast.

So gather your inner strength, channel your fighting spirit, and prepare to immerse yourself in the spectacular world of martial arts animation. The path ahead overflows with enough spectacle, laughter, and tears to keep any fan eager for more!