Naruto: Why does Shino Aburame always wear glasses? Explored

Due to the vast and expansive roster of the Naruto series, several characters often need to be noticed in the overarching narrative. One such character is Shino Aburame, who never really got his chance to shine despite being one of the oldest characters in the series.

That said, Shino made quite an impact in the Chunin Exams of the classic Naruto series, where his unique ability to control insects made him quite a memorable character among the fans. That said, there is one aspect of his character that is still a mystery to many longtime fans to this day - his sunglasses.

Shino has always been seen with his sunglasses throughout the entire series, often leading many to question its significance to his character.

Naruto: Exploring the possible reasons behind Shino Aburame always wearing sunglasses

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the reason why Shino Aburame always wears sunglasses remains a mystery. Although it has never been directly addressed in the anime, there can be several reasons for Shino's mysterious appearance.

The most probable reason could be that every member of Shino's clan, specializing in insect-based abilities, has no choice but to cover their eyes with sunglasses. There have been several instances where members of the Aburame clan have been seen wearing goggles, which led to the theory that every member of the clan must cover their eyes due to their unique abilities.

People from the Aburame clan have undergone rigorous training since childhood to train their bodies to become 'human hives' for the insects.

Expand Tweet

Considering that the insects are actually embedded into their bodies and can freely travel through any orifice, the glasses are a way to shield them from direct sunlight since the insects may sometimes gather around their optical region. Another theory states that the glasses keep the insects from crawling around their eyes, which would indeed be a disturbing sight if not covered up.

On the other hand, it could also be that the members of the Aburame clan wear glasses to protect themselves from the effect of sunlight, which could be a side effect of their training.

After considering that they had to train themselves to store insects in their body, it's possible that they had to undergo the required training in a dark environment for a long time. As such, the clan members would most certainly be light-sensitive when they were done with the training and had to wear glasses.

Expand Tweet

This theory is backed by the fact that Shino changed his appearance in Naruto: Shippuden by further covering up his body, as he could be seen wearing a jacket that went down to his knees alongside a hood that further obstructed his face.

However, all these reasons are simply theories for a mystery that remains unsolved. The last possible reason for Shino's mysterious appearance could be that it aligns with his personality.

As seen throughout the Naruto series, Shino is extremely quiet and closed-off, mostly lacking social skills. As such, his eyes and mouth being covered certainly match his personality and reserved nature.

Related Links:

What caused Danzo Shimura to become so evil in Naruto?

10 weakest Hidden Leaf village ninja in Naruto

Why is Shikamaru such a popular character in Naruto?