Suicide Squad Isekai anime confirms July 2024 release date at Anime Japan 2024

The Suicide Squad Isekai voice actors appeared at Anime Japan 2024 on the RED Stage at 9:15 am JST on March 23. Along with it, there was also an extended trailer and the appearance of prominent VTuber Mori Calliope, who sang the ending song for the anime. Additionally, there was a discussion on some of the main plot points of the series and what each character is set to do in this story.

This Suicide Squad Isekai project also confirmed a release date for July of this year and is going to be Wit Studio's anime adaptation of a major DC Comics property. It was also confirmed that the anime is going to be shown on the Tokyo MX and BS11 platforms in Japan, although there is no confirmation about how many episodes the series is going to have.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

The Suicide Squad Isekai series had an appearance at the Anime Japan 2024 event

The Suicide Squad Isekai series was on the Red Stage of Anime Japan 2024 and was the one to kick off the event. It featured several of the main voice actors of the anime, such as Anna Nagase (Harley Quinn), Yūichirō Umehara (The Joker), Reigo Yamaguchi (Deadshot), Takehito Koyasu (Peacemaker), Jun Fukuyama (Clayface), Kujira (Amanda Waller), and a few more. Perhaps the most noticeable aspect of the stage was the confirmation that the anime was coming out in July.

There was also a new trailer, with scenes that have already been shown in previous promotional videos. The trailer showed more of the world the Squad is heading into, plus some extended battle sequences. The voice actors proceeded to talk about the roles of their characters and what fans of the property can expect from this project.

Another major highlight of the event was the introduction of Mori Calliope, who is the first VTuber to appear on Anime Japan, and the singer of the concluding track, Go-Getters, which also played in the trailer. Mori appeared in her digital avatar and expressed her excitement about fulfilling a lifelong dream of singing a song for an anime.

Details about the project

Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad Isekai (Image via Wit Studio).

Based on what was shown in the trailers, the anime adaptation continues the approach from the Suicide Squad comics, with this group of criminals being tasked by government agent Amanda Waller to deal with a major threat in exchange for their freedom. They are sent to a fantasy world with monsters and magic, having to help a kingdom deal with an impending threat.

As is common with this series, Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, King Shark, and a few more villains have nano bombs that are going to explode in 72 hours if they are not successful within that time frame.

Related articles

Anime Japan 2024 full schedule and what to expect

Suicide Squad anime main cast and where you've heard them before, explained

Who is the Japanese villain in Suicide Squad Isekai? Explored