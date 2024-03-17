Who is the Japanese villain in Suicide Squad Isekai? Explored

The Suicide Squad Isekai series, a Wit Studio anime adaptation of the known DC Comics property, recently released a trailer this week, thus confirming that the project will come out in July 2024. While the bulk of the trailer was focused on the character of Harley Quinn and also how the Squad was sent to another world, there was a Japanese villain who made a strong impression in the trailer.

This Japanese Suicide Squad Isekai villain is Katana and she has a long history with this team back in the DC comics as her Japanese heritage. Therefore, it will be interesting what role she has in the story and whether she will remain an antagonist, as the trailer suggests, or if she will eventually join the team as the series progresses.

Explaining who Katana is in the Suicide Squad Isekai series and DC Comics

Katana first made her debut in DC Comics during the first issue of the third volume of the Birds of Prey series back in 2011, quickly making waves because of her swordsmanship abilities and strong character design. There is no confirmation of what role she will have on Suicide Squad Isekai, although she is seen in the trailer fighting Harley Quinn in the human world, so it seems that she is at least going to start as an antagonist.

She was introduced as a Japanese woman named Tatsu Toro, who was a successful martial artist and was happily married to a man named Maseo Yamashiro with two children. However, Maseo's brother Takeo was a member of the Yakuza and grew jealous of their relationship, with him eventually finding them after they fled and taking their souls with the magical sword known as the Soultaker.

Tatsu was the last survivor of the conflict as the Soultaker had chosen her as its new wielder and used the weapon to kill Takeo. She found out that the souls of the victims of this sword were trapped inside of it and decided to use it as a source for good, eventually turning into the antihero Katana, teaming up with the likes of the Birds of Prey, the Suicide Squad, and even the Justice League of America at some point.

General takes on the trailer

Based on what was shown in the Suicide Squad Isekai trailer, it seems that this anime adaptation will not be following the direction of any of the comics or even the cinematic adaptations. Instead, it seems that it will be anime-original and is bound to follow some of the classic tropes of the isekai genre, such as arriving in a fantasy world and having to participate in a conflict set there.

Perhaps one of the most interesting details regarding the project is that the script was written by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, with the former being the author of the popular isekai series Re:Zero. As of right now, there is no information on how many episodes this series might have.

Final thoughts

The Japanese villain in the Suicide Squad Isekai trailer is Katana, an antihero who made her debut in DC Comics back in 2011. There are not a lot of details surrounding her character at the moment but the recent trailer showed her fighting Harley Quinn, so there is a very good chance she will start as an antagonist in the series.

