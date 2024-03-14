Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime reveals release window and more in new trailer

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Warner Bros. Japan informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence that the Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime will be released in July 2024. This was announced with a new main visual and the series' third trailer. Additionally, the anime also announced that Mori Calliope will perform the ending theme song.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime follows the story of Harley Quinn and some of the most notorious criminals from Gotham - Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark as they head to another world full of swords and magic. Unfortunately, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S. has attached bombs to their necks, forcing them to complete their mission within 72 hours.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime unveils new main visual and trailer

On March 14, 2024, the official sources of Warner Bros. Japan released the new main visual of the Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime. The main visual features Harley Quinn, The Joker, Peacemaker, Deadshot, King Shark, Clayface, Rick Flag, Katana, Amanda Waller, and an anime-original character Fione.

The anime will be released in July 2024.

In addition, the anime released its third trailer. The new trailer gave a better look at the anime's plot. It is very evident that at the beginning of the series, Harley Quinn is set to be with The Joker. However, soon after, A.R.G.U.S. is set to capture Harley Quinn and the other criminals, assembling them as the Suicide Squad.

They are then sent to another world (ISEKAI), a place of swords and magic. There, Harley happens to go on a rampage, leading the Suicide Squad to get captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison.

Unfortunately, the squad only had 72 hours until the bomb on their necks would explode. Hence, they negotiate with Queen Aldora to let them help the Kingdom in their conquest of the hostile Imperial Army. With an agreement in place, Harley and others dive head-first into the front line of battle.

The trailer also showed how Harley Quinn missed The Joker during her time away. Hence, she was looking forward to meeting him again.

Mori Calliope is set to perform the ending theme song for the anime (Image via UNIVERSAL MUSIC LLC)

Lastly, YouTuber and singer Mori Calliope is set to perform the ending theme song for Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime. The song will be called “Go-Getters,” which has been previewed in the newly released third trailer of the anime.

The artist will also join the anime's voice actors at the anime's stage event at AnimeJapan 2024, Suicide Squad ISEKAI: Villains' Party in ISEKAI. It has been scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024, between 9:15 and 9:50 AM (JST), at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

The other guests that will arrive at the stage event are Anna Nagase (Harley Quinn), Yuuichirou Umehara (The Joker), Reigo Yamaguchi (Deadshot), Jun Fukuyama (Clayface), Taku Yashiro (Rick Flag), Kujira (Amanda Waller), and Reina Ueda (Fione).

