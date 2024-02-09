Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime announces additional cast and character visuals

On Friday, February 9, 2024, the official X account of Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime announced additional cast members and character visuals for the upcoming 2024 anime. In addition, the anime announced its additional hosts for the series's upcoming Red Stage at AnimeJapan 2024.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime follows the story of the Suicide Squad, a group of notorious criminals, namely Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark, all of whom are assembled by the head of A.R.G.U.S., Amanda Waller for a perilous mission in another world. With lethal explosives planted in their necks, the Suicide Squad has no choice but to conquer the ISEKAI realm.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI reveals six new cast members and character visuals

On Friday, February 9. 2024, the official X account of Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime announced the series' additional cast and character visuals.

Taku Yashiro will voice Rick Flag. He previously voiced Gugu in To Your Eternity and Hirokazu Arai in Chainsaw Man. Chika Anzai will voice the sword-wielding superhero Katana. She previously voiced Chisa Kotegawa in Grand Blue and Mina Carolina in Attack on Titan.

Meanwhile, Kujira will voice the A.R.G.U.S. head Amanda Waller. She previously voiced Hitogami in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Otose in Gintama, and Orochimaru in the Naruto franchise.

Also, the anime finally introduced fans to some original characters who will appear in the isekai anime - Fione, Aldora, and Cecil. Reina Ueda will voice Fione. She has previously voiced Hae-In Cha in the newly released Solo Leveling anime and Lemon Irvine in MASHLE: Magic and Muscles. She is also set to voice Reze in Chainsaw Man Movie: Reze arc and Chinatsu Kano in Blue Box.

As for Aldora and Cecil, they are set to be voiced by Mamiko Noto and Jun Fukushima. Mamiko Noto has previously voiced Sawako Kuronuma in Kimi no Todoke and Inkarmat in Golden Kamuy. Meanwhile, Jun Fukushima has previously voiced Kazuma Satou in KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! and Oragon in Monster Strike Anime.

Lastly, the Suicide Squad anime also revealed the additional hosts for the upcoming Red Stage at AnimeJapan 2024. The newly announced cast members - Taku Yashiro, Kujira, and Reina Ueda will be present at the event as the series' speakers. They will join Anna Nagase, Yuuichirou Umehara, Reigo Yamaguchi, and Jun Fukuyama.

The Red Stage for Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime is set to take place on the first day of AnimeJapan 2024, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The Red Stage will begin at 9:15 AM and end at 9:50 AM, running for a total of 35 minutes.