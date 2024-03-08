Vampire Dormitory anime confirms April 2024 premiere and more

Friday, March 8, 2024 saw the official website for the television Vampire Dormitory anime series announce its April 2024 premiere in Japan, as well as subsequent premiere dates. The series also confirmed that Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.

In addition to the above information, the official website for the Vampire Dormitory anime series revealed a new key visual, featuring the series’ central cast who are members of the titular housing arrangement. It’s expected that additional characters and cast members will be announced and introduced as the series premieres and progresses through its first season.

The Vampire Dormitory anime serves as the official television anime adaptation of creator, author, and illustrator Ema Toyama’s original manga series of the same name. The series first premiered in Kodansha’s Nakayoshi magazine in November 2018, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today.

Vampire Dormitory anime set to premiere in Japan on Sunday, April 7, 2024

As mentioned above, the official website for the Vampire Dormitory anime series confirmed its Japanese premiere on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 11:30PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on the TOKYO MX and BS Nippon TV channels. The anime will then later air on AT-X from April 8 and on MBS from April 9. As mentioned above, Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in most areas globally outside of Japan.

The series stars Kana Ichinose as Mito Yamamoto, Shunichi Toki as Ruka Saotome, Yuichiro Umehara as Ren Nikaido, Wataru Hatano as Komori, Yusuke Shirai as Takara Kagurazaka, and Yuki Sakakihara as Juri. It’s expected that additional cast will be announced as the series introduces additional characters.

Nobuyoshi Nagayama is directing the anime at Studio Blanc, with Touko Machida writing the scripts and Naomi Tsuruta designing the characters. FANTASTICS is performing the anime’s opening theme song “Sugar Blood Kiss,” with the series’ ending theme not yet revealed as of this writing. Crunchyroll describes the series as follows:

““I want to become your thrall…!”

A crossdressing girl and doting vampire's dangerous cohabitation is about to begin!

After losing her parents and being abandoned by her relatives, Mito is left all alone in the world. When she's kicked out of the restaurant where she works with no money and no place to live, she is taken in by Ruka, a vampire. In exchange for giving Ruka her blood as his “food,” she ends up living with him in a boys' dorm full of beautiful boys with unique personalities…?”

Following the manga’s launch in November 2018, the series first went on hiatus in July 2022 following the conclusion of its first part. The series returned and started its currently ongoing second part that December.

