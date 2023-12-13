Vampire Dormitory anime confirms Spring 2024 release with new PV and key visual

On Wednesday, December 13, the website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Vampire Dormitory anime unveiled a new promotional video and key visual, confirming the show's release window. According to the announcement, the anime will premiere in April 2024, i.e., the Spring 2024 session.

The Vampire Dormitory anime is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Ema Toyama. It has been serialized in Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine since 2018. The manga has published 12 Tankobon volumes.

Notably, the anime adaptation was announced this October with a teaser visual to celebrate 70 years of Nakayoshi magazine and 20 years since Ema Toyama's debut as a mangaka.

The Vampire Dormitory anime is set to release in April 2024

As mentioned earlier, the team behind the Vampire Dormitory anime shared a new promotional video, announcing April 2024 as the show's release window. The short clip features the anime's main leads, Ruka Saotome and Mito Yamamoto.

The PV begins with Ruka appearing next to, Mito who attempts to jump off a bridge. The charismatic vampire rescues her and takes her to his dormitory, where he tries to sink his fangs into her neck.

A still from the teaser (Image via Studio Blanc)

The captivating PV also features Ren Nikaido, who lives in the same dormitory as Ruka. Besides the teaser trailer, the team has also unveiled a new key visual, showcasing Mito Yamamoto and Ren Nikaido.

The gorgeous heroine appears next to Ruka's classmate in the dormitory, with the dazzling full moon visible through the window. Moreover, the illustration highlights the anime's April release window.

The new key visual featuring Mito and Ren (Image via Studio Blanc)

Notably, Crunchyroll is set to stream the Vampire Dormitory anime in North America, South America, Central America, Oceania, the Middle East, India, Europe and the CIS. Additional details regarding the anime's broadcast will be revealed at a later date.

Cast and staff for the anime

Mito, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Studio Blanc is producing the vampire anime under Nobuyoshi Nagayama's direction. The renowned director has worked in several anime shows, including Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds, and Smile Down the Runaway.

Touko Machida is in charge of supervising the scripts, while Naomi Tsuruta is designing the characters. Regrettably, the team hasn't revealed the cast members for the supernatural anime yet, but it's expected to be unveiled soon.

Ruka, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Based on Ema Toyama's manga, the Vampire Dormitory anime follows the story of a cross-dressing girl, Mito, and a doting vampire, Ruka. With no family to rely on, Mito spends her life on the streets, disguised as a boy.

One day, she decides to end her life when a vampire named Ruka saves her. Following that, he offers her to become his subservient thrall, and in return, she could live with him in the boy's dorm.

However, Mito has to hide from him that she's a girl. As such, every day becomes a new challenge for her.

