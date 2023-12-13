Demon Slayer: Which Hashira is Tanjiro's true mentor? Tomioka vs Rengoku, explained

Tanjiro from the Demon Slayer series is a character who is likeable, strong and has a strong sense of justice. When we were first introduced to this character in the anime series, it was quite clear that he was stronger than the average human being. He also had great endurance, since he used to carry huge bags of coal to the neighboring village to sell and help his family. Now, he has blossomed into a fine swordsman who is a valued member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

This journey was not easy and he was repeatedly subjected to life-or-death situations, which made him stronger. However, there were a few mentors that also set the foundations for him.

One such person is Sakonji Urokodaki. Two more candidates also seemed to have had a profound impact on him - Kyojuro Rengoku and Giyu Tomioka. But which of the two Hashiras is Tanjiro’s true mentor?

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga series.

Rengoku or Tomioka: The role of a true mentor to Tanjiro in the Demon Slayer series

Tomioka and Rengoku as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer series is such that Tanjiro Kamado doesn’t particularly have just one person who plays the role of a mentor. At first, it was Sakonji Urokodaki, the former Water Hashira, who laid the foundations and helped Tanjiro with the basics of swordsmanship. As he improved, his fighting style deviated from the Water Breathing Technique and started incorporating more of Hinokami Kagura.

That being said, Kyojuro Rengoku was more important a mentor to Tanjiro than Giyu Tomioka. The latter also played an important role in Tanjiro’s life. He spared his sister when she turned into a demon and directed Tanjiro to Urokodaki. Tomioka certainly helped sharpen Tanjiro’s swordsmanship skill, but Rengoku had a more lasting impact on Tanjiro’s life.

Expand Tweet

During the Mugen Train arc of the series, Rengoku not only acknowledged Tanjiro but also entrusted his will to him. If he were alive, Rengoku’s fierce and unwavering spirit would have been the perfect qualities that Tanjiro looked for in a mentor. Tanjiro fondly thinks of Rengoku to this day and all that he taught him when he was alive. Despite his absence, Rengoku is a source of Tanjiro’s strength. He also played an important role in Tanjiro’s growth by being a role model.

On the other hand, Giyu Tomioka doesn’t say much or interact with others in the Demon Slayer series. There was even a time in the Swordsmith Village arc when Tanjiro helped Tomioka get back on his feet when he suffered from severe insecurities. Tomioka is more like a brother to Tanjiro because they help each other when they're at their worst phases.

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, Rengoku was the true mentor whom Tanjiro looked up to. However, every single Hashira in the Demon Slayer series has taught something important to Tanjiro. He even used Rengoku's sword hilt on his blade, which shows just how impactful Rengoku was in Tanjiro's life.

Gyomei’s dedication and patience, Sanemi Shinazugawa’s indomitable will, Obanai Iguro’s courage in the face of evil, Mitsuri’s ability to persevere in the toughest of situations and Tengen Uzuis’ resolve are just a few examples of Tanjiro’s lessons in the anime and manga series. Rengoku’s impact might have been more significant, but every single Hashira’s advice played a role in Tanjiro’s growth.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.