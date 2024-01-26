Vampire Dormitory anime reveals main cast via new teaser

While the Vampire Dormitory anime is currently scheduled for an April 2024 release date, the official website and accounts of the upcoming series recently revealed its main cast via a brand new teaser.

Based on Ema Toyama's popular supernatural manga series, the Vampire Dormitory anime was announced last year to premiere in 2024. It is being animated by Studio Blanc. and is being helmed by Nobuyoshi Nagayama as the director.

The series originally began serialization in Kondansha's Nakayoshi magazine in 2018. Currently, the manga consists of two parts, with the first one concluding in July 2022 and the second part continuing to this date.

Vampire Dormitory anime's new teaser reveals Kana Ichinose and two other cast members

On Friday, January 26, 2024, the official websites and social media accounts for the upcoming Vampire Dormitory anime released a new teaser, which unveiled the three main cast members for the upcoming anime, who are as follows:

Kana Ichinose as Mito Yamamoto

Shunichi Toki as Ruka Saotome

Yuichiro Umehara as Ren Nikaido

Fans may recognize Kana Ichinose from the popular Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime, who voiced one of the central characters of the series, Fern. Additionally, Yuichiro Umehara is vastly recognizable due to his work in the Goblin Slayer anime as the Goblin Slayer.

The anime is currently set to premiere in April 2024 and will be streamed on Crunchyroll at the time of its release in several countries like North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.

The main staff of the upcoming anime includes:

Director: Nobuyoshi Nagayama

Screenplay: Toko Machida

Character Design: Naomi Tsuruta

Ruka Saotome as seen in the teaser for the Vampire Dormitory anime (image via Studio Blanc.)

The plot of the upcoming Vampire Dormitory anime described by Kodansha USA, which publishes the manga's official English version, is as follows:

"Mito, who has no family to rely on, lives on the streets, disguised as a boy. Ruka, a vampire, saves her from a perilous situation and makes her an offer: become his subservient thrall from which he can feed whenever he wants, and she can live with him—in the boys’ dorm. Because her very existence depends on her secret not being found out, every day is a new danger—to say nothing of that vampire!"

It further continues:

"Meanwhile, Ruka, not knowing Mito’s a girl, dotes on her night and day in an attempt to ripen her “disgusting male blood,” but when real feelings develop… this dangerous romance between a crossdressing girl and an obsessive vampire begins!"

With the anime still less than 3 months away from its release, more information regarding its additional cast and official release date is expected to arrive in the following weeks.

That said, it has certainly grabbed the attention of fans with its recent announcement, as it is shaping up to be a brand new take on the supernatural romance genre.