Why Nobody Remembers My World anime reveals main cast, staff, and key visual ahead of 2024 premiere

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Why Nobody Remembers My World anime revealed the title's main cast and staff, as well as a new key visual depicting Rinne. The Project No.9-produced anime is slated to premiere in 2024. However, an exact release window is yet to be revealed.

Why Nobody Remembers My World anime is based on author Kei Sazane and illustrator Neco's eponymous Japanese light novel series. Under the MF Bunko J imprint, the novel was published by Media Factory from 2017 to 2020. Besides the anime adaptation, the novel also inspired a manga with Arikan's illustrations in the Monthly Comic Alive magazine.

Why Nobody Remembers My World anime stars Shoya Chiba, Kana Ichinose, and Haruka Shiraishi

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind Why Nobody Remembers My World anime has unveiled the names of the main cast and staff ahead of its premiere in 2024. Unfortunately, an exact release window or date is yet to be disclosed.

It has come to light that Shoya Chiba, better known as Kiyotaka Ayanokouji from Classroom of the Elite, has joined the fantasy anime cast as the protagonist, Kai. On the other hand, Rinne, the main heroine of the anime, will be voiced by Kana Ichinose.

Kana-san is a talented voice actor, recognized for lending her skills to voice characters such as Fern from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Ichigo from Darling in the FranXX, Maki Shijo from Kaguya-Sama Love Is War and others.

Besides Shoya Chiba and Kana Ichinose, Haruka Shiraishi has also been announced as a cast member for Why Nobody Remembers My World anime. She will play the role of Jeane, who is described as Kai's childhood friend from the world he lived in.

Comments from the respective voice actors have also been shared on the anime's official website and X handle, where they all asked fans to look forward to the broadcast. Additionally, they shared bits on the difficulty of portraying their respective characters.

Rinne, as seen in the anime (Image via Project No.9 Studios)

Aside from announcing the cast, a new key visual has also been unveiled. It features Rinne, who is chained to a monument. Notably, the illustration depicts the scene where Kai meets Rinne for the first time.

Along with this information, the main staff has also been announced. Tatsuma Minamikawa will handle the directorial duties at Project No.9 Studios, with Satoru Sugizawa supervising the series' scripts. Besides them, Hiromi Kato will adapt the original characters designed by Neco for animation purposes.

About the anime

Kai and Rinne, as seen in an official illustration (Image via Project No.9 Studios/Neco)

Why Nobody Remembers My World anime centers around a boy named Kai, who one day witnesses his world getting "overwritten." In this rewritten world, Kai sees the plight of humanity due to the absence of the hero, Sid.

Ruled by demons and dragons, the world is no longer the same for Kai. However, he refuses to get bogged down and resolves to break free from this rewritten world.

