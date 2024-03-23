Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 unveils main trailer at Anime Japan 2024

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 unveiled its main trailer at the Anime Japan 2024 Red Stage. The anime will premiere on April 8, 2024, at 12 AM JST.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a Japanese light novel series written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Shirotaka. It was originally published on the web novel website, Shōsetsuka ni Narō, in November 2012. A year later, it received a print release under the MF Books imprint. Following that, it received a manga version by Yuka Fujikawa and an anime adaptation by Studio Bind.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2: Main trailer previews new ending theme song

Expand Tweet

Anime Japan 2024 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Red Stage was presented by the voice actors of reborn Rudeus Greyrat (Yumi Uchiyama), inner former self of Rudeus (Tomokazu Sugita), Syphiette (Ai Kayano), Norn Greyrat (Saya Aizawa), Aisha Greyrat (Yuuki Takada), and the anime's ending theme song performer, Yuiko Ohara.

The Red Stage allowed the anime's voice actors to welcome Saya Aizawa and Yuuki Takada to the team as it was their first appearance to promote the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime after they were cast for their roles as Norn Greyrat and Aisha Greyrat nearly a month ago.

After that, the anime's voice actors unveiled the main trailer for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2. With the new trailer, the anime previewed its ending theme song titled Mamoritai Mono by Yuiko Ohara, which was also performed by the singer on stage.

The anime's trailer saw Rudeus Greyrat being grateful to Syphiette for helping him get back something important. Thus, he wished to do what she wanted, that is, marry her. The trailer gave fans a glimpse at Rudeus's marriage proposal to Sylphiette as she happily said yes.

This was tagged along by Ariel Anemoi Asura's threat to Rudeus as she conveyed to him that she would take Syphiette away from him if he were to fail at protecting her.

Syphiette as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 (Image via Studio Bind)

The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 trailer also revealed Rudeus and Sylphiette's new living arrangement as they could be seen residing with Rudeus' two younger sisters - Norn and Aisha Greyrat. Evidently, Norn Greyrat is set to run away from her home and will be brought back by Ruijerd Superdia, hinting at Superd's return in the anime.

Norn Greyrat as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 (Image via Studio Bind)

While the trailer looks rejuvenating, its end hints at the anime's main plot, that is, locating Zenith Greyrat, Rudeus' mother.

Related Links

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2: Release date, plot, what to expect, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 announces theme song artists