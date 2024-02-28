Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 announces theme song artists

The theme songs artists for the Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 were unveiled by the anime's official staff on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Along with this announcement, the names of the opening and ending themes have also been disclosed. The anime is set to broadcast on April 7, 2024.

Produced by Studio Bind, Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 will continue with the same season, which premiered on July 10, 2024. The second cour was confirmed following the conclusion of the first cour in September 2023. Notably, the upcoming anime serves as an adaptation of Rifujin na Magonote and Shirotaka's fantasy light novel series.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 features Hitorie for the opening theme and Yuiko Ohara for the ending theme songs

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 announced the opening and ending theme song artists for the upcoming anime.

According to that, the renowned Japanese rock band, Hitorie, performs the opening theme song, On the Frontline, while Yuiko Ohara, a female Japanese singer, performs the ending theme song, Mamoritaimono, which translates to What I Want To Protect in English.

Interestingly, the rock band Hitorie has performed the opening and ending theme songs for the TV anime, 86- Eighty-Six and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. On the other hand, Yuiko Ohara was in charge of several theme songs for the Mushoku Tensei franchise.

Rudeus and Eris, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Comments from the theme song artists have also arrived on the official website of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2. The members of the Hitorie band mentioned that they are truly honored as On the Frontline has been selected as the opening theme for the upcoming installment.

According to their comments, it's evident that the song is about the helplessness of the protagonist, Rudeus Greyrat. Hitorie emphasized how the song embodies the emotions Rudeus has felt throughout his journey.

Likewise, Yuiko Ohara has expressed her happiness at the prospect of continuing to be in charge of the ending theme song for season 2. The singer revealed that the melodies and the lyrics have become more straightforward as the story has progressed from season 1 to season 2.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 is all set to premiere on April 7, 2024, at 24:00 JST (effectively April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST), on Tokyo MX, BS11, and KBS Tokyo channels. It will also air on Sun TV at a later time. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime for international viewers.

Ryosuke Shibuya has replaced Hiroki Hirano as the series' director at Studio Bind, while Toshiya Ono continues to be in charge of supervising the scripts. Sanae Shimada and Yoshiko Saito are the character designers, while Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the anime's music.

Rudeus and Sylphy, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the anime's website, Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, while Ai Kayano lends her skills to voice Sylphiette. Yuki Takada stars as Aisha Greyrat, while Saya Aizawa returns as Norn.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 will continue adapting the events from the 10th volume of Rifujin na Magonote's light novel series, and showcase Rudeus and Sylphiette making their wedding arrangements.

Related Links:

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 12 (finale) highlights

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 controversy related to censorship

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 what to expect