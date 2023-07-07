Crunchyroll sparks controversy with Mushoku Tensei season 2 premiere censorship

Mushoku Tensei season 2 is finally here, and fans are excited for the second installment. Even creator Gigguk finds this to be one his favorite isekai anime, and this is a testament of its quality. Episode 0 splendidly set up the second season’s tone and atmosphere. Here, Rudeus is seen preparing for the upcoming set of adventures. Besides, the show gave supporting characters some considerable screen time as well.

Everything seemed to be smooth sailing for Mushoku Tensei season 2. However, fans were also vocal about an issue seen in the series. Crunchyroll has been accused for censoring the episode, which caused some outrage within the anime community on numerous social media platforms like Twitter.

Fans disappointed as they accused Crunchyroll for censoring Mushoku Tensei season 2

Rain. @IdkNtm1 Crunchyroll is censoring Mushoku Tensei S2, apparently. So like, as always, just go on Nyaa. Crunchyroll is censoring Mushoku Tensei S2, apparently. So like, as always, just go on Nyaa. https://t.co/69tJ6VZTfq

At one point in this episode of Mushoku Tensei season 2, Darius Silva Ganius made an appearance. Those who have watched the series detest the character since he is considered a vile human being who would do anything to gain power and satisfy his lust.

The episode showed him with a woman who was dressed provocatively, and he got handsy with her. In the uncensored version, the scebe got more uncomfortable as he stroked the woman’s lower back while being in a conversation with someone else.

However, it is important to note that the accusations directed towards Crunchyroll is not justified. The censorship is always done by the respective anime series, and in Mushoku Tensei season 2, it is no different. Streaming platforms like Crunchyroll get either the censored or the uncensored versions of the episode. Viewers in Japan also have television channels that broadcast the same series due to the same reason.

🔞Ero_Yatsu🥐🔞 @Ero_Yatsu @IdkNtm1 Crunchyroll doesn't censor anything. The animation studio gives Crunchyroll the censored TV version, they don't get a choice. @IdkNtm1 Crunchyroll doesn't censor anything. The animation studio gives Crunchyroll the censored TV version, they don't get a choice.

This is common practice in Japan, and the series takes the decision of distributing either the censored or the uncensored versions of the anime. That being said, fans did not want to watch the censored version because any creative work deserved to be showcased as it was envisioned by the creator.

In this case, it wouldn’t hurt to censor the incredibly awkward scene involving Darius Silva Ganius. Some fans even wondered why the scene looked lazy as the same set of frames were being used repeatedly. In addition, they were upset that they resorted to watching the episodes on pirated websites.

TL ‘Troublemaker’ Reeve - Author🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @tl_reeve @IdkNtm1 This is the difference between broadcast and DVD. Grow up. Crunchyroll has no say in what they are sent. Y’all just like to complain too much. @IdkNtm1 This is the difference between broadcast and DVD. Grow up. Crunchyroll has no say in what they are sent. Y’all just like to complain too much.

Charles the XII 🤴🏻👑 @darcycharles708 @IdkNtm1 Crunchyroll doesn't have the authority to censor anime 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ do you really think the anime producers would let an overseas streaming censor their anime. Come on. @IdkNtm1 Crunchyroll doesn't have the authority to censor anime 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ do you really think the anime producers would let an overseas streaming censor their anime. Come on.

The Lazy Witch @TheLWitch



Thats literally my fav anime rn and I do not want to watch it censored :( @IdkNtm1 Where can I watch it in a way that would support the Studio?Thats literally my fav anime rn and I do not want to watch it censored :( @IdkNtm1 Where can I watch it in a way that would support the Studio?Thats literally my fav anime rn and I do not want to watch it censored :(

fawd @fawdable @IdkNtm1 lol what even is the point of changing this you can barely see anything at all @IdkNtm1 lol what even is the point of changing this you can barely see anything at all

kazakh mage🇰🇿 @demonic_chair66 @IdkNtm1 it doesn’t really change much, cencor or not. I watched the top version and bottom version doesn’t really add up to the story @IdkNtm1 it doesn’t really change much, cencor or not. I watched the top version and bottom version doesn’t really add up to the story

Final thoughts

Censorship is a tricky topic, and the latest issue with Mushoku Tensei season 2 has certainly sparked some heated debates. However, it doesn’t make sense to direct anger towards Crunchyroll since it is only a streaming platform. Crunchyroll does not have a say in aspects of the shows like censorship.

So, those who wish to continue watching Mushoku Tensei season 2 can do so by tuning in to Crunchyroll. The upcoming episode is set to be released on July 9, 2022 at 12 am JST. Fans hope that the the extent to which the episodes are censored is minimal in order to have a seamless viewing experience.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

