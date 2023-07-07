Crunchyroll sparks controversy with Mushoku Tensei season 2 premiere censorship

Mushoku Tensei season 2 is finally here, and fans are excited for the second installment. Even creator Gigguk finds this to be one his favorite isekai anime, and this is a testament of its quality. Episode 0 splendidly set up the second season’s tone and atmosphere. Here, Rudeus is seen preparing for the upcoming set of adventures. Besides, the show gave supporting characters some considerable screen time as well.
Everything seemed to be smooth sailing for Mushoku Tensei season 2. However, fans were also vocal about an issue seen in the series. Crunchyroll has been accused for censoring the episode, which caused some outrage within the anime community on numerous social media platforms like Twitter.
Fans disappointed as they accused Crunchyroll for censoring Mushoku Tensei season 2
At one point in this episode of Mushoku Tensei season 2, Darius Silva Ganius made an appearance. Those who have watched the series detest the character since he is considered a vile human being who would do anything to gain power and satisfy his lust.
The episode showed him with a woman who was dressed provocatively, and he got handsy with her. In the uncensored version, the scebe got more uncomfortable as he stroked the woman’s lower back while being in a conversation with someone else.
However, it is important to note that the accusations directed towards Crunchyroll is not justified. The censorship is always done by the respective anime series, and in Mushoku Tensei season 2, it is no different. Streaming platforms like Crunchyroll get either the censored or the uncensored versions of the episode. Viewers in Japan also have television channels that broadcast the same series due to the same reason.
This is common practice in Japan, and the series takes the decision of distributing either the censored or the uncensored versions of the anime. That being said, fans did not want to watch the censored version because any creative work deserved to be showcased as it was envisioned by the creator.
In this case, it wouldn’t hurt to censor the incredibly awkward scene involving Darius Silva Ganius. Some fans even wondered why the scene looked lazy as the same set of frames were being used repeatedly. In addition, they were upset that they resorted to watching the episodes on pirated websites.
Final thoughts
Censorship is a tricky topic, and the latest issue with Mushoku Tensei season 2 has certainly sparked some heated debates. However, it doesn’t make sense to direct anger towards Crunchyroll since it is only a streaming platform. Crunchyroll does not have a say in aspects of the shows like censorship.
So, those who wish to continue watching Mushoku Tensei season 2 can do so by tuning in to Crunchyroll. The upcoming episode is set to be released on July 9, 2022 at 12 am JST. Fans hope that the the extent to which the episodes are censored is minimal in order to have a seamless viewing experience.
