Crunchyroll is all set to test AI for subtitling anime episodes 

On Monday, February 27, 2024, Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini confirmed through a podcast that the company is testing the use of AI (artificial intelligence) for subtitling and closed captioning for their anime. With that, the company aims to optimize its processes.

Crunchyroll is an anime streaming service that distributes anime through free ad-supported and premium membership services. The company has expanded its market to over 200 countries and territories and provides fans with the largest collection of licensed anime in multiple languages and simulcast accessibility.

Crunchyroll President confirms AI testing for anime subtitles

On Monday, February 27, 2024, Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini confirmed through The Verge's Decoder podcast that the company is testing the use of generative AI for creating subtitles and close captions for anime.

The goal of such testing is to improve the company's processes as it would allow the streaming platform to release subtitles in more languages closer to the release date of seasonal Japanese anime episodes.

Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini (Image via Sony)

The company is seemingly also testing AI to help personalize the experience for users in discovering titles. Additionally, the technology is also being tested in different workflows of the company.

The anime streaming website previously released poor-quality subtitles for the first episode of The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons anime in October 2023. This led to quite some backlash from fans, following which the company removed the first episode.

Poor-quality subtitles seen in The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons (Image via Shuka)

Later, the anime streaming website reuploaded the episode with updated subtitles. With that, the company explained that they worked with the licensor of the series for the updated subtitles.

How fans reacted to the news

Upon learning that the anime streaming website was working with AI, many anime fans were certain that the company was making such a decision to expand its market at a low cost. According to them, the company made the decision purely based on monetary factors and not to become widely accessible.

Fans expressing their opinions on the streaming website's use of AI (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Nevertheless, some fans favored the use of AI for subtitles. The streaming website had previously messed up by releasing poor subtitles for The Yuzuki Family's Four Sons and Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Hence, fans had a poor impression of the company's translators, which is why they believed that AI could end up doing a better job than people.

Some fans were also happy to see the company relying on AI as it would not just get rid of poor-quality translators but also localizers who manipulate the source material to seem much more relatable to local audiences.

