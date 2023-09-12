Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyodai anime announces opening theme and more in new PV

The official website for the Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyodai anime series started streaming its main promotional video on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Along with this, the website also announced some news. The anime series announced more staff members alongside the promotional video release, as well as previewed the opening and theme for the series in the video.

The Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyodai anime series serves as a television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Shizuki Fujisawa’s original manga series of the same name. It was first announced earlier this year and is set to debut in October as a part of the upcoming Fall 2023 season.

The Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyodai anime series has already announced its four starring cast members, as well as five additional cast members previously. The series is a coming-of-age story that follows four brothers and has been serialized regularly in Shogakukan’s shojo Betsucomi magazine since 2018.

Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyodai anime series announces full staff weeks before October 2023 premiere

As mentioned above, the latest Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyodai anime promotional video previewed the series’ opening theme and also announced several new staff members. The opening theme, which can be heard in the video, is Naite Iinda (translated as “It’s Okay to Cry”) by flumpool. Newly announced staff members include:

Chief Episode Director: Yoshiki Kawasaki

Layout Supervision: Masakazu Kawazoe

Costume Design: Kurō Oi

Prop Design: Kaede Aizawa

Art: Yukihiro Shibutani

Color Key Artist: Miho Tanaka

Compositing Director of Photography: Tomo Namiki

Editing: Tomoki Nagasaka

Previously announced staff members include Mitsuru Hongo, who is directing the anime series at Shuka. Orie Tanaka is designing the characters and also serving as chief animation director. Yoshikazu Suo is composing the music for the series, while Aoi Kubo is performing the ending theme song Sasakure, which translates to “Splinter.”

The anime stars Ryota Iwasaki as Hayato Yuzuki, who is the worldly-wise eldest brother and central pillar of the family. Kikunosuke Toya stars as Mikoto Yuzuki, the second son who is “cool” and has a brother complex. Miyuki Sakurai plays Minato Yuzuki, the energetic third son who is thoughtful of his siblings. Finally, Momoka Terasawa plays Gakuto, the youngest son who is actually the most grown up, called a hermit despite being a first-year elementary school student.

Additional cast for the series includes Misato Matsuoka as Uta Kirishima, Akari Tadano as Waka Kirishima, M.A.O as Saki Kirishima, Fumihiko Tachiki as Kojiro Kirishima, and Satsuki Kokubu as Yuma Nikaido. The series follows the four Yuzuki brothers in a coming-of-age story, going from oldest to youngest in terms of focus. The shojo manga has been serialized regularly since 2018, and won the shojo category in the 66th Shogakukan Manga Prizes in 2020.

