Blue Lock - Episode Nagi film reveals theme song with new trailer

Blue Lock - Episode Nagi will be the series' first theatrical release since the anime premiered back in 2022. Since his introduction, Nagi Seishiro has left a great impression on fans and left them wanting more.

Studio 8bit heeded fans' calls, and now two years later, a spin-off film featuring the white-haired boy is set to take the sports genre by storm. He swept people off their feet with his breathtaking first touch, ball control, and finishing skills. Now, we will get to witness the beginnings of such a prodigy and what made him join Blue Lock.

Blue Lock - Episode Nagi to reveal new theme song alongside trailer

Expand Tweet

Blue Lock - Episode Nagi is being adapted from a spinoff series illustrated by Kota Sonnomiya. This is based on the original Blue Lock manga, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura.

The movie recently unveiled a new trailer that features the theme song Stormy by Nissy and SKY-HI. Blue Lock - Episode Nagi is set to hit screens on April 19 in Japan. The studio responsible for animation is Studio 8bit.

The film is directed by Shunsuke Ishikawa with Taku Kishimoto responsible for the series composition. Muneyuki Yaneshiro, the original author of Blue Lock, has taken up responsibility for story composition. Jun Murayama is composing the music.

As mentioned, the movie will be centered on Seishiro Nagi (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki) and his closest friend, Reo Mikage (voiced by Yuma Uchida). Both of the voice actors are reprising their roles from the Blue Lock anime.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock - Episode Nagi trailer (Image via 8bit)

The story will follow the second-year high schooler prior to his appearance at the mysterious Blue Lock program. Before entering the program, he floated through with nothing interesting him enough to pursue. One could say that he viewed his life through an indifferent lens.

But one day, a certain classmate named Reo Mikage took an interest in him after witnessing him perform something seemingly impossible. After introducing him to soccer, the pair set off on a journey that led them to Ego Jinpachi's brainchild, Blue Lock.

In Conclusion

Blue Lock - Episode Nagi will serve as a prequel to Season 1 of the anime. Speaking of the anime, following the film, it is set to receive a second season that is due during the second half of 2024.

Viewers can find the first season on services such as Crunchyroll. Further details of the movie will be released over time. The same goes for the second season of the anime.

Related links:

Blue Lock: A promising new anime for soccer fans

Is Blue Lock EPISODE Nagi canon? explained