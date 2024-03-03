"Too good at this": My Hero Academia fans can't believe Toya spinoff art isn't real

While My Hero Academia season 7 is soon set to be released in May 2024, fans of the series have been left excited from the key visual of another anime. The key visual concept that has been making the rounds of the internet is of My Villain Academia: Toya. But the truth is, as real as it looks, the anime isn't real.

Given the release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga, fans are open to the idea of a spinoff anime based on the main series. Hence, one My Hero Academia fan has taken it upon themself to create several key visual concepts for the series' plausible spinoff ideas.

My Hero Academia fan creates key visual concept art for Toya spinoff

On February 27, 2024, My Hero Academia fan @cpasDryNa posted a key visual concept for My Villain Academia Spinoff: Toya anime. The artwork featured Toya Todoroki standing next to a hospital bed as he is seemingly recovering from his burns.

While the concept for the anime is good, the artwork for the same is amazing beyond imagination. This is because the artist has managed to retain key elements from the original work by Bones, but also added their own twist through camera angle, lighting, and overall atmosphere. With such elements, the artwork seems even better than some of the real key visuals for My Hero Academia anime.

That said, this is not the first time @cpasDryNa has created such artworks. Some of his other popular artworks include a My Hero Academia spinoff anime based on OFA second and third users Kudo and Bruce, and My Hero Academia Spinoff: Peace, an anime based on the seventh and eighth OFA users Nana Shimura and Yagi Toshinori.

All these key visual concepts seem too good too be fake. This just shows how good the artist is at their work.

How fans reacted to the key visual concept

Fans reacting to the key visual concept (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were shocked to see the key visual concept as it looked too real. One fan even expressed that they sat up from bed after seeing it as they were led to believed it was real. This just proves how good the artist is in their key visual concepts.

Another fan asked the creator @cpasDryNa to make their own manga. Considering their artworks, it was obvious they had the talent for the same. Moreover, fans are more inclined to read manga with good art. Hence, the artists's manga was bound to become successful.

Toya Todoroki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

One fan even expressed how much they loved the anime's concept so much that if it were up to them, they would be willing to pay to get the anime produced.

In the meantime, another fan gave their views on a possible spinoff anime based on Dabi/Toya Todoroki. As per the fan, Toya's character was bery poorly developed by manga creator Kohei Horikoshi. While the character had an incredible backstory, the manga did not depict much depth to him.

Hence, the fan wished that, if a spinoff anime based on Toya were to be made, it should feature a love interest for Toya similar to Reze for Denji in Chainsaw Man.

