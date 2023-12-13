My Hero Academia spin-off idea by fan is almost better than Vigilantes

While there are many divisive aspects of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, there’s arguably none more so than the My Hero Academia spin-off, Vigilantes. Written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, the digitally published manga series faced mixed reception during its original run, which spanned just under six years.

While the series has garnered more positive reviews in the wake of its completion, many fans nevertheless still view it as a somewhat unsuccessful attempt at a My Hero Academia spin-off. The disappointment in this regard stems from fans believing that the overall franchise had greater potential for spin-offs than what was ultimately delivered to the fans.

Likewise, many fans are still discussing today what some better ideas for a potential My Hero Academia spin-off would be, should another one ever be created. In fact, a concept proposed by @cpasDryNa on X (formerly Twitter), complete with a fan-made key visual, has garnered attention and would certainly have the potential to surpass the divisive Vigilantes.

Fan’s My Hero Academia spin-off idea focusing on Kudo and Bruce could be just what series needs after end

The spin-off idea’s potential, explained

As seen in the X post above, @cpasDryNa’s My Hero Academia spin-off idea would focus on Kudo and Bruce, better known as the second and third users of One For All. Likewise, the spin-off series would also need to be set during a time when All For One’s power went essentially unchecked, which would also be very intriguing to see from a spin-off.

A focus on Kudo and Bruce and their origins, however, would be the primary focus and appeal of such a spin-off approach.Both characters are clearly very dedicated in their desire to fight All For One, likely driven by personal experiences each has had with the self-proclaimed Demon Lord.

This would also alleviate one of the main issues fans had with Vigilantes, which was how disconnected the adventures within seemed to be from All For One and the mainline story. While this criticism is certainly a subjective one, there is a general consensus among fans that intertwining Vigilantes with the mainline series more would’ve made for a better My Hero Academia spin-off.

With Kudo, Bruce, and All For One being fairly integral to the mainline series’ plot, however, this concern would inherently be done away with in this hypothetical spin-off. In fact, fans could likely expect the spin-off to somewhat contribute towards enhancing the mainline narrative overall rather than being content with just relating back to the overarching plot.

One possible negative of this potential My Hero Academia spin-off series stems from the fact that, at the end of the day, the main characters’ fates would already be known. With Kudo and Bruce obviously both dying by the spin-off’s end, some fans would argue that this hypothetical series would lack the engagement which Vigilantes offers.

However, there are plenty of examples of stories and story arcs in modern-day manga being well-received and acclaimed, even with some fates already known. Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo’s past arc is a prime example of this, still being incredibly engaging and satisfactory to fans despite many of the central characters’ fates already being known.

