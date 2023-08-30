Why Did Dabi turn evil in My Hero Academia?

In the story of My Hero Academia, character motivations and origins hold profound significance. One particular character that stands out is Dabi and his journey from a troubled past to becoming a formidable villain. This pivotal moment, which occurs in My Hero Accademia Season 6, Episode 11, sheds light on the complex emotions and experiences that led Dabi down the path of villainy.
With a childhood filled with crippling familial strife and unfulfilled expectations, Dabi's evolution into a compelling antagonist showcases the series' ability to narrate the complex relationship between personal history and the choices individuals make in a world divided by heroes and villains. This article will explore the reasons that led him to become a villain.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga and anime.
My Hero Academia: Dabi's past trauma
In Episode 11 of Season 6 of My Hero Academia, Dabi's transition to becoming a villain is shown to be influenced by his troubled upbringing in the Todoroki family. As Toya Todoroki, he ultimately becomes a villain due to a combination of events and personal experiences that fuel his deep resentment and thirst for revenge against his father, Endeavor.
In the story of My Hero Academia, Toya's path toward becoming a villain starts with the overwhelming weight of impossible expectations. As Endeavor's eldest son, he carried the burden of his father's desire to surpass All Might. From a young age, Toya felt immense pressure to live up to these lofty goals, which created a strained relationship between him and his father.
Toya possessed an extraordinary Quirk that produced scorching blue flames, even hotter than his father Endeavor's Hellfire Quirk. This remarkable ability both intrigued and worried his father. Despite the potential to surpass Endeavor, Toya paid a price for his power.
Unlike his father, he lacked natural heat resistance, resulting in painful burns and injuries as he struggled to control his abilities. These physical hardships, coupled with his father's disapproval, caused Toya to internalize feelings of inadequacy and failure.
The turning point in My Hero Academia came when Endeavor decided to cease Toya's training, recognizing the inherent dangers in his son's self-destructive quest for power. This abrupt end to guidance and support leaves Toya feeling unloved, neglected, and devoid of purpose within his family.
As Endeavor starts to prioritize Shoto, his youngest son who inherited the powerful combination of ice and fire Quirks, Toya's resentment grew stronger. He witnessed the favoritism and mistreatment that Shoto endured from their father, which only intensified his feelings of abandonment and betrayal, as shown in the later chapters of My Hero Academia.
A tragic event occurred when Toya's Quirk caused a training incident that resulted in his presumed death. Only a fragment of his jawbone was found, leading to his transformation into the villainous character known as Dabi. From hiding, he continued to observe and distance himself from his family, gradually realizing the deep dysfunction and abuse within the Todoroki household.
Final Thoughts
Dabi's transformation into a villain in My Hero Academia resulted from his troubled upbringing within the Todoroki family. As Toya Todoroki, he faced immense pressure and impossible expectations.
Additionally, his powerful but uncontrollable Quirk took a toll on him physically, further fueling his resentment. The abandonment by his father, Endeavor, added to his growing anger and desire for revenge. In My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 11, the revelation of his true identity sheds light on the deeply personal reasons behind his descent into villainy. This unveiled new layers of complexity to Dabi's character within the series and set him up as one of the most well-written characters in the My Hero Academia universe.
