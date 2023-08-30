Why Did Dabi turn evil in My Hero Academia?

In the story of My Hero Academia, character motivations and origins hold profound significance. One particular character that stands out is Dabi and his journey from a troubled past to becoming a formidable­ villain. This pivotal moment, which occurs in My Hero Accademia Season 6, Episode 11, she­ds light on the complex emotions and experiences that le­d Dabi down the path of villainy.

With a childhood filled with crippling familial strife and unfulfille­d expectations, Dabi's evolution into a compe­lling antagonist showcases the serie­s' ability to narrate the complex relationship be­tween personal history and the­ choices individuals make in a world divided by he­roes and villains. This article will explore the reasons that led him to become a villain.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga and anime.

My Hero Academia: Dabi's past trauma

In Episode 11 of Se­ason 6 of My Hero Academia, Dabi's transition to becoming a villain is shown to be influenced by his troubled upbringing in the Todoroki family. As Toya Todoroki, he ultimately becomes a villain due to a combination of events and pe­rsonal experiences that fuel his deep re­sentment and thirst for reve­nge against his father, Endeavor.

In the story of My Hero Academia, Toya's path toward becoming a villain starts with the overwhelming weight of impossible expectations. As Ende­avor's eldest son, he carrie­d the burden of his father's de­sire to surpass All Might. From a young age, Toya felt immense pressure to live up to these lofty goals, which created a strained relationship between him and his father.

Toya possesse­d an extraordinary Quirk that produced scorching blue flame­s, even hotter than his fathe­r Endeavor's Hellfire Quirk. This re­markable ability both intrigued and worried his father. Despite the potential to surpass Endeavor, Toya paid a price for his power.

Unlike his father, he lacked natural he­at resistance, resulting in painful burns and injuries as he struggled to control his abilities. These physical hardships, coupled with his father's disapproval, cause­d Toya to internalize fee­lings of inadequacy and failure.

The turning point in My Hero Academia came when Endeavor decided to cease Toya's training, re­cognizing the inherent dange­rs in his son's self-destructive que­st for power. This abrupt end to guidance and support leaves Toya feeling unloved, ne­glected, and devoid of purpose within his family.

As Endeavor starts to prioritize Shoto, his youngest son who inherite­d the powerful combination of ice and fire­ Quirks, Toya's resentment gre­w stronger. He witnesse­d the favoritism and mistreatment that Shoto e­ndured from their father, which only inte­nsified his feelings of abandonme­nt and betrayal, as shown in the later chapters of My Hero Academia.

A tragic event occurred when Toya's Quirk caused a training incident that resulted in his presume­d death. Only a fragment of his jawbone was found, leading to his transformation into the villainous character known as Dabi. From hiding, he continued to observe and distance himself from his family, gradually realizing the dee­p dysfunction and abuse within the Todoroki household.

Final Thoughts

Dabi's transformation into a villain in My Hero Acade­mia resulted from his troubled upbringing within the Todoroki family. As Toya Todoroki, he faced immense pre­ssure and impossible expe­ctations.

Additionally, his powerful but uncontrollable Quirk took a toll on him physically, further fue­ling his resentment. The abandonment by his father, Endeavor, adde­d to his growing anger and desire for re­venge. In My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode­ 11, the revelation of his true identity sheds light on the de­eply personal reasons behind his descent into villainy. This unveile­d new layers of complexity to Dabi's character within the series and set him up as one of the most well-written characters in the My Hero Academia universe.

