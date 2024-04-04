My Hero Academia chapter 419 finally gives Sero his moment & its one of series' most memorable

My Hero Academia chapter 419 has been the topic of discussion among fans after the spoilers from the upcoming chapter made its rounds on the internet. The battle is getting quite intense, and it seems like Deku has reached a point of no return in the manga.

While a part of the fanbase is concerned with Shigaraki Tomura and Deku, another character will most likely get the spotlight he deserves. This character is none other than Hanta Sero.

He was sidelined quite often in the manga and took on the role of a minor deuteragonist. One of the reasons for this is his quirk and the applications of it. He wasn't one of the strongest heroes in the manga. However, the spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 419 suggest that he will play a big part in the war.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga and My Hero Academia chapter 419, which hasn't been released at the time of writing.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers give Sero the spotlight

Sero, as seen in the anime series (Image via Bones)

Fans were quite happy to read the spoilers from the upcoming chapter because they were surprised to see Kohei Horikoshi hold on to his promise. The manga author stated that Sero would get his chance to shine, and fans didn't think that Sero's character would receive the spotlight, given how far into the battle we are. As stated earlier, Sero isn't the strongest hero, but he certainly played a crucial role in My Hero Academia chapter 419 since he saved Deku's life.

The spoilers from the upcoming chapter revealed that AFO returned to the dreamscape where Deku managed to bring about a change in Tomura Shigaraki's heart. However, AFO intervened and managed to break down Shigaraki psychologically. AFO then revealed that he attempted to retrieve the One For All but failed to do so. He even berated Deku for this and blamed him for it.

Deku, as seen in the anime series (Image via Bones)

Prior to this, Deku had held Tenko's hands when the Decay quirk was activated. He wanted to help him out and decided to sacrifice his own limbs.This exchange in the dreamscape seemed to have far-reaching consequences. AFO then declared that Shigaraki was dead and that his physical body was the only thing that was remaining.

This was because AFO had taken over Shigaraki's body. When they exited the dreamscape in TomurAFO (Shigaraki's body taken over by AFO's mind) made his way to Deku, who was unable to move.

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers then revealed that Deku lost both his arms. Just when things seemed bleak for the protagonist, Sero saved him. The hero came swinging in and managed to tape TomurAFO's hands. Rikido Sato and Mashirao Ojiro joined the battle, directing their attack towards the common enemy.

Sero came just in time and saved Deku, while Aizawa walked towards the enemy, apologizing for being late to the battle. There is no doubt that Sero will play an important role in the battle as promised by Kohei Horikoshi.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers: AFO's role in Shigaraki's past is revealed as unexpected allies save Deku

My Hero Academia manga reaches a historical milestone Jujutsu Kaisen couldn't

My Hero Academia chapter 419: Release date and time, what to expect, and more