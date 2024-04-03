My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers: Sero, Aizawa, and more save Deku as AFO reveals role in Shigaraki's life

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers and raw scans were expected to see Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki team up within their shared dreamscape against the recently returned All For One. However, the actual spoilers themselves showed a very different sequence of events, with Shigaraki’s status in question as Deku returns to the real world.

Likewise, My Hero Academia chapter 419 reveals the real-life consequences of Deku’s actions in the dreamscape, seeing the young Pro Hero wounded well beyond the point of fighting. However, some unexpected appearances save Deku at the last possible second, setting up an incredibly exciting conclusion to the fight against Shigaraki and now All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers finally give Sero his moment Horikoshi has been teasing for months

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers further confirm All For One's shocking return (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is said to be “Purpose.” All For One is seen speaking to Deku, who is still an armless child, and berating him for taking One For All and Yoichi Shigaraki from him. He then reveals that it was Deku’s psychological attacks which allowed All For One to reemerge at the surface of Shigaraki’s conscience.

Shigaraki is then seen disintegrating in a black void inside the imaginary world, seeing All For One tell him that he never made a choice in his life as this happens. All For One adds that it was him who made Shigaraki believe that he chose his own path, when in reality All For One was controlling his life from the start.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers then see All For One lament his two failures at capturing One For All, first with the hero Lariat, Daigoro Banjo, and the second with the hero Gaen, En Tayutai. Notably, this is seemingly the first time En’s hero name and last name are revealed, with the latter putting to death theories of him being Nana Shimura’s older brother.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers claim that Kotaro Shimura only had Tenko at All For One's behest (Image via BONES)

All For One then adds that all that was missing from his Quirk was an “iron will,” beginning his quest to find someone mentally weak whom he could control while All Might grew in power. He eventually met Tomura’s father, convincing him to have another child since his first Hana was already too big for All For One to handle in the way he wanted.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers then see memories play out showing All For One taking Tomura home, stealing his original Quirk and giving him a new one. This new Quirk was one which Dr. Kyudai Garaki copied called Disintegration, experimenting with it to remove the ability to reconstruct from the Quirk. Thus, Decay was born and transferred into Tenko Shimura, with All For One truly having controlled his life from the start.

Shigaraki is seen disintegrating once again, while All For One says he’s finally annihilated his mind. He adds that his plan was to do so after obtaining One For All, but shrugs this off as he tells the now fully-disintegrated Shigaraki to disappear. Focus returns to Deku, who is still in his armless young form as he’s flung out of the dreamscape and into the real world.

Tomura Shigaraki's consciousness is seemingly lost per the My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers see Deku say “Yoichi is no longer there,” seemingly trying to taunt All For One. Shigaraki, or more appropriately TomurAFO (i.e. Tomura’s body with All For One’s (AFO’s) mind), emerges from the smoke and says his “mid-term plan is no longer feasible.” He then hears something in his head, saying there’s still an echo before growing a hand to cover his mouth while saying “silence.”

TomurAFO then says that the psychic attacks he received in the dreamscape have impacted his physique. He also adds that the Disintegration Quirk (meaning Decay), the rage, and the hatred which Tomura possessed have disappeared. He declares Tomura as dead, but adds that the vessel he spent years crafting is ruined. He also laments that his little brother Yoichi is no longer present either.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers see TomurAFO declare he’ll move onto his final goal of conquering the world. Ever the hero, Deku tells him he won’t let him do it, but suddenly stumbles and feels a sharp pain as he tries to get up. It’s revealed that Deku’s arms fully decayed in reality as a result of the events in the dreamscape, leaving him with mortal wounds and no way whatsoever to keep fighting.

Hanta Sero finally gets his long-awaited moment per the My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers (Image via BONES)

TomurAFO snidely comments on how Deku also emerged with injuries, while Deku begins having flashbacks and says he won’t give up. All For One responds by saying that while people become stronger when they lose something, Deku had nothing from the start. He concludes by telling Deku to look where he is now as he prepares to attack and kill the young boy.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 419 spoilers suddenly see Hanta Sero arrive, grabbing TomurAFO with his tape and wrapping him up. TomurAFO comments on not feeling Sero’s approach since he’s “”insignificant” compared to Deku. Sero reassures Deku by saying they’re here for him, as Mashirao Ojiro and Rikido Sato appear and begin attacking TomurAFO.

As they attack, Deku comments on their all being safe, when someone suddenly appears behind him and apologizes to him. The chapter ends with Shota Aizawa emerging from a portal and commenting on how they’re a little late. The chapter also ends by confirming that there will be no break for the series next week.

