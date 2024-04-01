My Hero Academia chapter 419: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 419 is set to release on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the series’ official page on the MANGA Plus platform. Following All For One’s unexpected return, fans are unsure about what to expect from what remains in the series’ alleged final arc.

However, fans will be left guessing for quite some time as verifiable spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 419 are unavailable as of this article’s writing. Likewise, recent anti-manga piracy activity within Japan has cast doubts on the future of spoiler processes for both mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s original series and others in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Thanks to MANGA Plus, however, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the coming issue.

My Hero Academia chapter 419 release date and time

All For One continues to control Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia chapter 419 (Image via Toei Animation)

My Hero Academia chapter 419 is currently slated to release date on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. The exact date and time will differ depending on fans' time zones.

Chapter 419 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local release date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, April 8, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Monday, April 8, 2024

My Hero Academia chapter 419: Where to read

Tomura Shigaraki's true origins will undoubtedly be a major focus in My Hero Academia chapter 419 and beyond (Image via BONES)

Chapter 419 will be available to read for free on the MANGA Plus platform, via both, the website and app, in most countries and territories worldwide. Additional means of reading include Viz Media’s official website, as well as Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Fans can also buy the corresponding compilation volume that contains chapter 419 once it is officially released.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 recap

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 418 began with Tenko Shimura’s origins playing out exactly as they first had, starting with the unintentional use of Decay on his dog Mon. However, when reaching out to his sister Hana, a now childhood-age Deku caught Tenko’s hands. Since they were in a world where memory materializes, Deku kept 'remembering' his hands in order to prevent their Decay. Tenko then asked why Deku was doing this, to which he replied that it was because Tenko was crying.

However, Tenko responded that he chose this, questioning the point of his “hands,” i.e. his Quirk, otherwise. He also asks who else would validate his existence given how he is, beginning to reject Deku in the process. This starts a flashback sequence that blends their memories together, with Deku’s arms Decaying in the process. Tenko is then seen playing with his friends and is told to play All Might, but he rejects this and Deku to be a “hero” for the villains as Tomura.

In reality, the fingers are seen crumbling away. However, Deku and Shigaraki then see someone else’s memories of meeting with Kotaro Shimura play. The person asks Kotaro if Tenko’s Quirk has come out yet, as a giant All For One face appears in the dream world. It swallows Shigaraki, reprimanding him for almost losing to Deku.

The issue ends with All For One saying that none of Tomura’s choices have ever been his own as an armless Deku is blown away.

My Hero Academia chapter 419: What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With All For One seemingly having returned, it seems that he will be the final villain for the series overall rather than Tomura Shigaraki. Likewise, virtually anything seems possible, including Shigaraki fighting against All For One himself following the information that seemingly came to light in chapter 418.

Chapter 419 should at least give individuals an idea of what the final fight matchup will be, assuming fans are indeed getting a final fight given the latest developments. While there would be several options, something involving Shigaraki seems most likely given Deku’s apparent total lack of a Quirk at this time.

Related links:

My Hero Academia chapter 418 highlights

My Hero Academia chapter 417 highlights

My Hero Academia: How does All For One use the AFO Quirk?

My Hero Academia will end with Deku having a Quirk (but it may not be One For All)