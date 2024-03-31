My Hero Academia chapter 418: All For One returns as origins of Shigaraki's Decay Quirk confirmed

My Hero Academia chapter 418 was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the incredibly exciting continuation of what is almost certain to be Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki’s final confrontation. Likewise, the issue focuses on Deku’s attempts to talk with the Tenko Shimura personality, and save him from the immeasurable pain he’s feeling.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 418 also reveals significant lore about Shigaraki and his origins as Tenko Shimura, confirming a long-standing fan theory likewise. Unfortunately, this confirmation brings another shocking twist that could spell doom for the now-Quirkless protagonist.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 sets up a new final villain just as fans thought the series was ending

My Hero Academia chapter 418: Inevitability

My Hero Academia chapter 418 opens up with Deku commenting on how he feels the same as he did in Gunga, beginning to call out to Shigaraki as Tenko Shimura begins Decaying his dog Mon. Deku realizes this is the first time he has activated Decay while his sister Hana Shimura approaches. Deku realizes what’s about to happen, dreading that this is what Shigaraki’s true core is.

However, as Tenko lunges for Hana, Deku intercepts while now in a childhood state. He swears to end this, saying if he visualizes holding onto Tenko by “remembering” his hands being there, Decay shouldn’t affect him since they’re in a world of memories. A crying Tenko then asks Deku why he’s doing this, to which Deku says because he sees Tenko crying.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 sees Tenko reject this, saying he chose to destroy his house and family of his own volition. He questions why he’d have the hands he does otherwise and how his reason for being born this way could be explained otherwise. Deku realizes Shigaraki’s feelings are repelling him, saying that Tenko is wavering due to a “strong sense of hatred” and catharsis being weighed against “sorrow and perplexity.”

Tenko then tells Deku to get his hands off of him as each of their memories continues to play. Deku says the hatred’s flow is getting too strong while he calls out to Tenko, saying he felt at ease when someone held his hand, and that’s why he’s here for Tenko. With this, the scene changes, showing a young Tenko playing with his friends Tomo-chan and Mikkun, who tell him he should be All Might while they play.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 sees Tenko’s smile disappear as he looks at a nearby clock. He then claims he’s a villain and evil and destroys things while the League of Villain members (save for Magna) appear behind him. Tomura Shigaraki then starts to take form, saying that even if his hatred disappeared and he turned into an empty shell, he’d still need to become a “hero” to the villains.

People worldwide are then seen rooting for Shigaraki to destroy the world, both on the streets and in their houses. As this happens, Shigaraki’s fingers are shown disappearing in real life, while a new memory begins playing for Deku and Shigaraki. However, it’s apparent that this memory is neither Deku’s nor Shigaraki’s.

My Hero Academia chapter 418: An unexpected return

My Hero Academia chapter 418 sees a memory begin in which someone approaches Kotaro Shimura from Koga Constructions. Shigaraki is seen questioning this memory and its origin, while Kotaru has a dialogue with this unseen person. He talks about the back pain he has, which gets worse with each year, rejecting an offer to be introduced to a “great doctor.”

Kotaro is then seen having dinner with this unknown person, saying, “It’s going to be a lot of work.” The unknown person then asks about “his” Quirk, which Kotaro says he hasn’t manifested yet. Deku also realizes that this isn’t Tenko’s memory as they question whose memory it is.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 then sees a giant All For One face appear from the ground beneath the pair, with the mouth appearing right where Shigaraki is and swallowing him. All For One calls Shigaraki a “foolish vessel,” reprimanding him for letting a nobody like Deku give him a change of heart.

All For One further reprimands Shigaraki for wanting to get stronger without ever shedding his weaknesses, calling him a fool, and using the name Tenko Shimura here. He then claims that even to this day, Tenko has never made a single decision on his own. The chapter ends with this line as Deku is seen falling into an apparent abyss due to All For One’s sudden appearance.

In summation

While it is disappointing to see Shigaraki’s spotlight stolen yet again in My Hero Academia chapter 418, it’s somewhat made up for by the confirmation of a long-standing fan theory regarding the origins of Decay. However, the situation is incredibly bleak for the now Quirkless Deku, who must find a way to defeat All For One’s vestige in his current powerless state.

