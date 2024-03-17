My Hero Academia chapter 417: Deku gives up everything to beat Shigaraki while Nana Shimura finds redemption

My Hero Academia chapter 417 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki’s exciting fight. Likewise, fans were especially intrigued to see how the fight would continue following Shigaraki enveloping himself with his finger armor in an effort to shield himself from Deku.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 417 first focuses on Deku experiencing Shigaraki’s past and origins as Tenko Shimura, with Nana Shimura also by Deku’s side for this experience. This also leads to a touching moment of redemption for Nana, who finally gets the chance to apologize to her son Kotaro.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 reunites Nana and Kotaro in a heartbreaking way

My Hero Academia chapter 417: Origins unveiled

Shigaraki's stalwart defenses are unable to keep Deku out in My Hero Academia chapter 417 (Image via BONES)

My hero Academia chapter 417 begins with a massive gust of wind and burst of light coming from Shigaraki’s cluster of finger armor, which also seemed to be tearing apart. It’s then revealed that Deku forced his way inside Shigaraki’s finger armor, hence the burst of wind and apparent explosion coming from within.

Shigaraki is shown trying to block the attack at the last minute, but is unsuccessful in doing so, resulting in every former user of One For All (including Yoichi Shigaraki) being transferred except for Nana Shimura. She initially things it’s because of Shigaraki’s claim that he hates her with all his heart, but she eventually deduces that it’s a result of her weakness after remembering a crying young Kotaro begging her not to go.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 then focuses back onto Deku, who is about to ring the doorbell to the Shimura house. However, a dark version of himself appears before him, asking what good knowing about the past will do and what that knowledge will change. Deku recognizes it as how Shigaraki sees him, and that he’s likewise using it to communicate.

Nana Shimura's penchant for the past seemingly stops her from transferring in My Hero Academia chapter 417 (Image via BONES)

Deku claims he doesn’t know what will change, but that he doesn’t want things to end without knowing. Shigaraki tells Deku to die, prompting a speeding truck to appear out of nowhere and almost hit Deku. In fact, the truck clips his backpack and takes off a piece of it, leading Deku to realize that he’s able to be hurt in this reality.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 sees Nana appear, claiming that Deku has a physical form this deep into Shigaraki’s consciousness due to his being a current One For All user. She then apologizes for not being able to transfer over, but he responds that he’s glad to have her by his side. They then discuss how this is Shigaraki’s core and origin, and they’ll likewise find a weak version of him here.

Deku rushes into the house, but a version of Stain suddenly materializes above him and tries to stab him. Stain then transforms into Redestro, who asks him what burdens he bears and what he seeks to build, as he once asked Shigaraki. Redestro then transforms into Overhaul, who in turn asks Deku if he has a plan, as he once asked Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia chapter 417: The Shimura family

My Hero Academia chapter 417 sees Deku free himself, then sprint towards the front door of the Shimura household. However, the door instead becomes the picture of Nana and Kotaro that Shigaraki once showed his sister. Nana gets teary eyed upon seeing the picture. Shigaraki’s sister tells him they should be a brother-sister hero team and keep it a secret from their dad, as the picture turns back into a door and Deku goes through it.

He now finds himself in the Shimura household’s backyard, where Kotaro is beating a silhouetted young Tenko. Nana begins crying, clearly appalled at what she’s saying, while Deku steels himself and charges forward, recognizing the shadowy figure as a young Shigaraki. Deku tries to interfere, but is being rejected for some unknown reason.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 sees Kotaro tell Tenko that the woman in the picture isn’t his grandmother, but a monster who abandoned her child. Nana begins fully sobbing at this, realizing that Kotaro didn’t keep the picture out of love, but for the fact that he couldn’t bring himself to throw it away due to how hurt he was.

Kotaro continues his rant about what heroes are as seen in Shigaraki’s origins first being unveiled earlier in the series, now interspersed with shows of a young Kotaro crying about his mother leaving him. Nana begins breaking down at this point, realizing that the wound she left on Kotaro spread to Shigaraki as a result of her being unable to defeat All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 sees Nana apologize to Kotaro for being such a weak mother as he prepares to hit Tenko once more. Deku then calls out to Nana as a light forms in his hand, with the two breaking through the barrier after and reaching out to Tenko and Kotaro, respectively. Shigaraki’s core is also shown to have been fully pierced and seemingly completely destroyed as a result of Nana being transferred.

Nana hugs and apologizes to Kotaro for not coming back to him as they both fade away, before she also apologizes to Tenko and says it’s all Grandma’s fault. Tenko’s silhouette fades, revealing him for who he is as he cuddles his dog Mon and says he can’t take it anymore. The chapter ends with Deku turning and meeting Tenko for the first time, also revealing Deku to be in his middle school uniform now.

My Hero Academia chapter 417: In summation

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 417 serves as an exciting and memorable entry in this series finale fight between Deku and Shigaraki. The redemption of Nana Shimura is also a great touch, especially for how organically it’s implemented into the chapter’s storyline rather than being shoehorned in.

However, one concerning aspect of the issue’s events is that Deku also gives up Yoichi Shigaraki in the process of transferring the various Vestiges. While speculative, this could result in Deku losing One For All as a Quirk period, meaning that if Shigaraki still tries to fight Deku after this latest attack, the young protagonist has no means of defending himself.

