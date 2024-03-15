My Hero Academia: Why Nana Shimura's redemption in chapter 417 isn't forced, explained

My Hero Academia chapter 417 spoilers were expected to reveal what Deku was going to learn about Shigaraki's past. While they did not disappoint, the chapter seemed much more focused on the seventh One For All user Nana Shimura.

As fans would know, Nana Shimura was the grandmother of Tenko Shimura, i.e., Shigaraki Tomura. Her absence had led her son Kotarou to dislike heroes and essentially have his son Shimura stay away from any hero-related entity. This development led to the creation of Shigaraki Tomura as Tenko Shimura was forced down the wrong path.

However, now long after Nana's death, My Hero Academia chapter 417 tried to redeem her character. While many fans might believe that her redemption moment was forced, that is far from the truth.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia chapter 417.

Nana Shimura's redemption in My Hero Academia manga came at the right time

Nana Shimura as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Nana Shimura's redemption in My Hero Academia chapter 417 wasn't forced as her time within Shigaraki's core was the only incident when she actually got to witness everything wrong that happened with Tenko Shimura's life.

As revealed in My Hero Academia chapter 417 spoilers, when Deku tries to transfer the remaining One For All users, Nana Shimura gets repelled due to her conflicting feelings about her son and grandson, Kotarou and Tenko.

Nana Shimura as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

With this, it is pretty clear that even so close to the end of the manga, Nana Shimura garnered some dislike towards Shigaraki given how he ended up becoming destruction itself.

Later, when Deku opens the Shimura household door within Shigaraki's core, the door turns into a photo of Nana and baby Kotarou. Upon seeing the photo, Nana immediately got teary-eyed.

Nana and Kotarou's photo as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

She loved Kotarou dearly, however, between her time as a mother and a hero, she chose the latter as she felt obligated to fight and defeat All For One. However, given how she hadn't spent any time with Tenko, she had not harbored similar feelings for him.

All of this changed when Nana finally witnessed what had happened to her son Kotarou. After she had left the family, Kotarou had come to hate his mother, calling her a "demon" who abandoned her home. Having harbored such feelings, Kotarou beat his son Tenko when he found out that his grandmother Nana Shimura was a hero.

Kotarou Shimura as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Nana's absence had inflicted a huge wound on Kotarou which ended up hurting her grandson Tenko as well. Upon witnessing the same take place in front of her, Nana tried to stop her son. However, she was rejected by Shigaraki's barrier.

With that, Nana Shimura began blaming herself as she was not strong enough to defeat All For One. If she had been successful in her mission, she could have gone back to her son Kotarou, canceling out all other events that followed.

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 417 spoilers saw Nana Shimura fall to the floor in tears upon realizing the same. However, she had an important mission to accomplish. Hence, she wiped her tears and hugged her son Kotarou, asking him to forgive her for being a weak mother.

Nana Shimura's apology to Kotarou:

"I'm sorry, Kotarou, for being such a weak mother. I'm sorry I never came back."

Kotarou as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

With that, Nana's conflicting feelings towards Kotarou and Shigaraki had finally been erased, allowing her to transfer to Shigaraki. As she was getting transferred, she also tried telling Shigaraki that it wasn't his father's fault but his grandmother's fault that he turned out this way.

Nana Shimura's final words:

"It was all grandma's fault..."

Tenko Shimura as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

While one could believe that Nana Shimura's redemption seemed forced, she had passed away long ago. Thus, other than the fact that Shigaraki Tomura was Tenko Shimura, her grandson, she effectively had no other information about him.

Thus, the only moment she could have learned the result of her actions was when she would witness the events firsthand. Hence, Nana Shimura joining Deku inside Shigaraki's core was the only method the manga could have had Nana learn about the effects of her decision on her son and grandson. Given how beautifully Nana's redemption was depicted in the manga, it seemed like the best way to do it.

Related Links

My Hero Academia chapter 417 Release date and time

Deku's "Serious Punch" against Shigaraki parallels OPM Saitama's signature move

Is Eri being set up for a Quirk Awakening? Explored

My Hero Academia manga sets up a devastating late-series twist that Toga fans will love

My Hero Academia chapter 416 Recap