My Hero Academia chapter 416: Is Eri being set up for a Quirk Awakening? Explored

My Hero Academia chapter 416 is set to release on March 11, 2024, but the spoilers for this chapter have already been released. These spoilers revealed a brief summary of this episode and might have disappointed a lot of Eri fans who were expecting her to aid Izuku versus Shigaraki.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 414 confirmed that Eri was stopped by Ectoplasm before she could escape, as she doesn't have enough energy stored to help Midoriya heal. The chapter continued with updating what other heroes are doing and showed the final battle as Izuku has now entered Shigaraki's deep memories.

With Eri's current state not storing enough energy, could this be a sign of her quirk awakening? Eri's quirk had the flaw of not controlling her energy so this could mean that another quirk could be awakened in the Final War Arc of My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia chapter 416: Discovering whether Eri is being set up for a quirk awakening or not

Eri as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

According to the spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 416, the chapter started with Ectoplasm stopping Eri from going into the battlefield as her quirk didn't look enough to be of use to Izuku Midoriya. She later cries out remembering the time when Midoriya expressed his joy over her dream and now she can't even go to help him.

Kouta consoles her, saying that he also idolized Midoriya and that the latter was the one who gave him the power to become stronger. A recent flashback is also revealed during which Eri tried to heal Aizawa's injuries but had the same issue with her energy levels. So, what could Eri be facing right now?

Overhaul (left), Eri (middle) and Midoriya (right) (Image via BONES)

Eri was introduced during the Shie Hassaikai Arc of My Hero Academia. She was kidnapped by Overhaul, who was using her quirk powers to create a quirk-destroying drug. Eri was saved later in the series by Izuku during a final battle with Overhaul, and she has since been living in the U.A. dormitories.

Eri's quirk is Rewind, which gives her the ability to reverse a living being to a past state. This quirk can be used to heal injuries, rewind any permanent injuries, and even make a person younger.

Her quirk helped Midoriya defeat Overhaul during the final battle. But after the fight ended, Midoriya was about to be killed as her quirk overloaded with energy and caused Midoriya immense pain. Could Eri's decrease in energy in chapter 416 be a sign of her quirk awakening?

Quirk awakenings are usually characterized by increased output of quirk powers and sometimes a new variation of quirk output. The former case could be related to Tomura's quirk awakening, which happened during his fight with Re-Destro as his Decay ability increased (more than before).

The latter situation could be related to Uraraka's quirk awakening, which doesn't increase her Zero Gravity ability but makes it more diverse. This allowed her to apply Zero Gravity on her opponents without touching them. For a quirk awakening to occur, the user must be put under intense pressure or trauma.

Eri's quirk powers out of control (Image via BONES)

The drawback of Eri's quirk is her inability to control her energy while using it. So, a decreased energy level, as indicated in My Hero Academia chapter 416, could be a foreshadowing of her quirk awakening. Just like Uraraka's quirk awakening, Eri's quirk could also be centered around not increasing her energy, but rather decreasing them.

This could give Eri voluntary control over her quirk and help her heal others from a distance, unlike the time when her quirk was about to kill Midoriya during the Shie Hassaikai Arc. She is also under pressure for not being able to help Midoriya and his defeat constantly haunts her, which could mean that her quirk could be set up for an awakening.

My Hero Academia chapter 416: Release date and time

My Hero Academia chapter 416 spoilers

My Hero Academia chapter 416: have Deku's friends lost faith in him

