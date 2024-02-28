My Hero Academia: Does Eri still have Rewind? How All For One got her Quirk, explained

My Hero Academia chapter 415 ended with the cliffhanger of Eri possibly getting involved in the battle between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki. Eri is the little girl Deku and Mirio Togata saved from Overhaul a few arcs ago. While it hasn't been confirmed that Eri is going to participate in the battle, there have been a lot of speculations regarding what she could do in that situation.

There have also been a lot of doubts regarding whether Eri still has her Rewind Quirk and, yes, she still has it. The reason why several readers of the My Hero Academia series had this doubt was due to one of the main antagonists, All For One, using that Quirk. This also led to the question of how that villain managed to get Eri's Rewind powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and Sportskeeda as a whole.

Answering if Eri still has her Quirk and how All For One got it in the My Hero Academia series

Eri still has her Rewind Quirk in the My Hero Academia manga, 415 chapters in, as of this writing. She not only has maintained her powers but was also training and practicing with it after the Overhaul arc, with Shota Aizawa taking care of her and being her mentor.

The reason why All For One had the Rewind Quirk in the War arc was because Doctor Kyudai Garaki had the Quirk-Destroying Drug created by Overhaul and his Yakuza gang off Eri's genes. Garaki took this drug and manipulated it so someone could take it and have the effects of Eri's Quirk. All For One used the Quirk after he was scorched by Endeavor in the final arc.

Because this was an unstable version of Eri's Quirk, All For One cannot control the effects of Rewind and gets younger and younger after suffering a certain amount of damage. That is something that ended up proving to be the villain's downfall since he suffered damage, eventually losing to Katsuki Bakugo when they fought one another.

Eri's possible role in the upcoming battle

Eri healing Deku in the anime during the Overhaul arc (Image via Bones).

My Hero Academia chapter 415 wasn't very clear about whether Eri stepped up to the battle between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki or not. However, this has led to a lot of discussions online regarding what she could do to aid her hero. Considering the full extent of Eri's powers, there is a lot she can do in this conflict and move the plot forward to a resolution.

The most accepted theory in the fandom is that Eri will use her Rewind Quirk to turn Shigaraki into a kid, thus returning to his Tenko Shimura era and having a chance at redemption. While this makes sense when considering the effects of Eri's powers, there is also the fact that this could feel like a cheap way of redeeming Shigaraki as a character.

On the other hand, there is also the fact that Eri could become a target for Shigaraki and make things a lot more dangerous for Deku in the conflict. However, she could be involved in another situation in the manga and perhaps she is not going to get in the battle between these two characters.

Final thoughts

Eri still has her Quirk in the My Hero Academia manga and has been training and practicing with it since she was rescued in the Overhaul arc. On the other hand, All For One had Doctor Garaki use Overhaul's Quirk-Destroying Dug and manipulate it so the person who consumes it could get the effects of Rewind.