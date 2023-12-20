My Hero Academia chapter 410 spoilers: Deku vs Shigaraki resumes as Deku loses a part of OFA

My Hero Academia chapter 410 is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023. However, its spoilers and leaks have already emerged online. Fans' suspicions have finally been answered as All For One has been defeated for good. With that, the manga switched to the Deku vs. Shigaraki fight, starting with Deku taking a huge hit to his arsenal.

The previous chapter saw Bakugo explode All For One during his attack. This canceled out AFO's attack, following which Bakugo kept attacking him repeatedly. While getting attacked, AFO tried to counter Bakugo's moves with his Quirks. However, he had seemingly lost control of his vestiges due to his emotions. With that, Bakugo managed to defeat All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 spoilers and raw scans: All For One perishes

Per the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 410 will be titled "Farewell, All For One."

The chapter began with AFO's monologue as he wanted to get to Shigaraki. However, from Tomura's appearance, it was pretty clear that the AFO vestige inside him had vanished. Evidently, AFO was nearing his end as he wished to destroy everyone's future. Just then, the manga revealed that AFO had now become a crawling baby.

Meanwhile, Katsuki Bakugo could be seen coughing blood and close to passing out. He was about to fall down when he remembered what Kirishima had told him: "Standing through anything makes you crazy strong."

Hence, Bakugo kept standing and smiling. Just then, AFO shot a spike out of his mouth to attack Bakugo. However, Bakugo caught it with his mouth and exploded it, saying, "It's nap time, All For One!"

All For One began to cry as he was flooded with emotions. Nevertheless, he was turned into a fetus, and all the quirk vestiges started to glow. Hawks' vestige wondered if they were all getting transferred to their original owners. Unfortunately, that was too convenient. As for AFO, he had turned into an egg cell and vanished once and for all.

By then, Bakugo was completely exhausted and fell down. He wanted to do All Might's victory pose but had to remain happy with keeping his arm up, thinking, "good luck, Izuku."

My Hero Academia chapter 410 spoilers then cut to a flashback of Jeanist, Nejire, Tamaki, Mirko, Edgeshot, Deku, and Bakugo a few days before the war. Best Jeanist instructed everyone that they needed to defeat Shigaraki inside U.A. Nejire and Tamaki deduced that it was to reduce the damage. However, Edgeshot was more concerned about human lives that could be lost due to Shigaraki's Quirk.

Jeanist explained that he would rather fight AFO than Shigaraki. While AFO wanted to rule over everyone, Shigaraki wanted to destroy everything and was backed up by the hatred and means to do it.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 spoilers then switched to the present as Inko could be seen watching Deku and Shigaraki fight from the bunker.

Shigaraki stated that if he were to touch the ground, he could send decay to the depths instead of the surface. Hence, he could destroy parts of Shizuoka in an instant. His power had increased to such a point that he could destroy the 378,000 square kilometers of Japan's territory in just one week.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 spoilers focused on Deku as he thought to himself how he had given up on Black Whip. With that, he was only left with Gearshift, Danger Sense, and Fa Jin to use for attacking. However, due to repercussions, he wanted to defeat Shigaraki as soon as possible.

Just then, Tomura Shigaraki realized that AFO was dead. He blamed himself for not killing Bakugo when he had the chance. At the same time, he was grateful to AFO for making him strong to the point he could keep up with gearshifted Deku's speed. Right after that, Tomura touched Deku's face. Deku managed to destroy Shigaraki's finger by using Danger Sense.

Just then, Banjo's vestige informed Deku that Shinomori's vestige was gone. Shigaraki had stolen Danger Sense. With that, My Hero Academia chapter 410 spoilers resumed Deku vs Shigaraki, with a disadvantage for the hero.

Final thoughts on My Hero Academia chapter 410 spoilers

My Hero Academia chapter 410 spoilers resumed the fight between Deku and Shigaraki. With that, fans can expect to see the end of the manga soon.

However, given that Deku lost Danger Sense to Shigaraki, he could end up losing other Quirks, too. If that were to happen, Deku could have a really tough time against the All For One user.