My Hero Academia chapter 410: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 410 is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the manga on a break next week, the series will return in the week after that. The manga chapter can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and Viz Media's Shonen Jump platforms.

The previous chapter saw Bakugo stopping AFO's attack by exploding a sweat drop inside AFO that he had planted earlier. Following that, he kept attacking the villain repeatedly until he defeated him. During the fight, AFO wasn't able to mingle his quirk factors. According to Hawks' quirk vestige, that happened because of AFO's negative emotions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 410 release times in all regions

My Hero Academia chapter 410 will be released on Sunday, December 24, 2023, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the manga chapter is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 410 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Saturday December 24 Central Standard Time 9 am Saturday December 24 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Saturday December 24 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Saturday December 24 Central European Time 4 pm Saturday December 24 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Saturday December 24 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Saturday December 24 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday December 25

Where to read My Hero Academia chapter 410?

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus, VIZ Media's website, and the Shonen Jump mobile application.

MANGA Plus' website, VIZ Media's website, and the Shonen Jump application allow readers to read the first three and latest three chapters of the manga series as many times as they want. That said, fans should remember that the latest three chapters change with every new chapter release.

Meanwhile, MANGA Plus' mobile application allows readers to read all the chapters of a manga series. However, one can only read the first and last three chapters repeatedly. Other chapters can only be read once.

Recap of My Hero Academia chapter 409

My Hero Academia chapter 409, titled Quirk: Explosion!!, opened with a flashback of Bakugo's life and how his parents and Deku were involved. Soon after, AFO launched his attack. However, not heeding All Might's advice to dodge the attack, Bakugo commanded "Explode." Immediately, AFO exploded, causing his attack to stop. Bakugo had planted his explosive sweat drops inside AFO's mouth, allowing him to demolish them.

The Explosion hero began his rampage as he attacked the villain with Howitzer Impact and several other moves. During this, AFO realized that he could not use his quirk factors. As per Hawks' Quirk vestige, this was because of AFO's negative emotions. As Bakugo did not stop attacking AFO, he managed to defeat him.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 410?

My Hero Academia chapter 410 will reveal the aftermath of Bakugo and AFO's fight. While it seems like AFO got defeated, the same has yet to be confirmed. If the villain did get defeated, the chapter may widely focus on Bakugo and his triumph.

Soon after, the chapter may focus on the series' final battle, i.e., Deku vs Shigaraki. With that, fans can expect the manga series to begin its final countdown.