My Hero Academia: Eri will play a key part in Deku becoming the greatest hero ever (& chapter 415 proves it)

My Hero Academia chapter 415 will be released on Monday, February 26, 2023, but the spoilers have already been released. These spoilers have revealed a brief overview of the chapter as Midoriya versus Shigaraki is reaching its final phase.

However, Shigaraki is now rejecting the quirk factors of One for All that Midoriya is trying to transfer to him, which might become a hassle in the upcoming chapters. As the chapter climaxes, Eri is seen rushing out of the building.

Eri was introduced in the Shie Hassaiki arc of My Hero Academia when she helped Midoiya use One for All to its full extent. It helped him defeat Overhaul and save Eri's life. Will Eri's arrival change the flow of tides in the ongoing battle between Midoriya and Shigaraki and help Deku become the greatest hero after this fight?

My Hero Academia: Discovering Eri's impact on the battle between Midoriya and Shigaraki

Eri (left) and Midoriya (right) as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

According to the spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 415, Deku's assault on Shigaraki was no longer working because he seemed to be rejecting the invasion of One for All quirks inside him. However, there is no other way to go about this, so he continued to do his best to transfer all of his ancestors' quirks and be left with One for All.

As the chapter climaxed, Eri could be seen getting out of the Evacuation Center. Although it hasn't been revealed where she is going, fans speculate that she could be off to the place where Midoriya and Shigaraki are fighting.

Eri was revealed in the Chie Hassaiki arc of My Hero Academia. The main antagonist of this arc, Overhaul, used her to create medicine that would exterminate the quirks of others. Eri's quirk is Rewind, which reverses the body of a living being. It ranged from reversing people's ages to healing their injuries.

During the final battle between Midoriya and Overhaul, Eri helped the former by healing his body continuously, as Deku's body kept getting injured due to using One for All at 100%. This was one of the moments when Deku was one of the strongest heroes in My Hero Academia.

Fans speculate that Eri's arrival in the final battle could give Midoriya the edge over Shiagaraki after he transfers all of his ancestors' quirks into the latter. This could heal his injuries, and with only One for All left within his body, he could overpower Shigaraki, who is lost in memories.

As the fight against Shigaraki concludes with the victory of Deku, he will finally be remembered as the greatest hero of all time, which was his dream from the very start, according to fans.

Final thoughts

Eri as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Eri's possible arrival at the final fight could ruin the plot development that the writer worked so hard on. Deku and Shigaraki fought over their lives, and Eri's arrival, which will cause the latter's injuries, seems too far-fetched.

Also, it is uncertain whether she can control her powers over Midoriya. Like last time, she was about to kill Deku as her quirk powers overflowed inside Deku until they were both stopped by Aizawa.

She has already healed Lemillion and helped him regain his quirk, but controlling a quirk as grand as One for All could be a different story. So, it is recommended to take this theory with a grain of salt and wait for the official chapter, which is My Hero Academia chapter 416, to arrive.