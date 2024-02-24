My Hero Academia: What is Carnage Deku? Deku's Final form, explained

Carnage Deku is one of the protagonist's latest transformations in the My Hero Academia manga, and many fans have praised this direction by author Kohei Horikoshi. Many people have commented that the design looks good and makes sense within the context of the Quirk Deku used for this transformation, Blackwhip.

Furthermore, in My Hero Academia chapter 414, Horikoshi also included a brief message explaining why this transformation is called Carnage Deku and providing more detail on how it works. The ability is also called the Overlay Deku. However, most fans have preferred the other name because it clearly references one of the most popular Marvel Comics villains in recent decades.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining what Carnage Deku is in the My Hero Academia manga

My Hero Academia author Kohei Horikoshi has confirmed in chapter 414 of the manga that Deku's new transformation is officially called Overlay Deku. However, he has recorded that he prefers calling it Carnage Deku. This is an obvious reference to the popular Marvel Comics villain Carnage, who has been mostly associated with the character Spider-Man.

In the manga, the Carnage Deku transformation is a resourceful tactic that Izuku Midoriya uses during his battle with Tomura Shigaraki. Shigaraki has massively injured Deku's body, and the use of the Gearshift Quirk also takes a huge toll on the protagonist. Still, he decided to cover his body with Blackwhip so he could keep moving around and ignore the wounds he was suffering.

Horikoshi has mentioned in several interviews that Spider-Man is his favorite superhero, and some of Deku's Quirks, such as Blackwhip and Danger Sense, appear to be inspired by Peter Parker's webs and spider-sense. Furthermore, the Carnage reference seems to be another example of that direction and inspiration in the series.

Deku's actions in the coming chapters

Deku using Blackwhip and Smokescreen (Image via Bones)

Recent chapters of the My Hero Academia manga have shown Carnage Deku and depicted the protagonist giving away several Quirks to Tomura Shigaraki to defeat him from within. However, the most interesting element to consider in the coming chapters was the revelation in chapter 414 that Shigaraki and Deku began to witness each other's memories.

Considering the recent spoilers for chapter 415, chances are Deku and Shigaraki will have a greater understanding of who they are and what drives them as people. Shigaraki also seems to have shown great resistance to the One For All transfer process, which will likely put Deku between a rock and a hard place in the coming chapters.

There has long been speculation in the fandom that Tomura Shigaraki will be redeemed, which has been a divisive topic among the fanbase due to the character's arc and the actions he has committed. It will be interesting to see how author Kohei Horikoshi manages to resolve this situation and provide fans with a satisfying and logical conclusion within the established lore and canon of the series thus far.

Final thoughts

Recent chapters of the My Hero Academia manga have shown Carnage Deku, also known as Overlay Deku, which is the protagonist using the Blackwhip Quirk to cover his wounds and being able to move after all the damage he has suffered throughout the battle with Tomura Shigaraki. It also references the Marvel Comics villain Carnage, a running antagonist for Spider-Man, Horikoshi's favorite superhero.