My Hero Academia illustrator honors Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with a commemorative sketch of Gwen Stacy

Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of the popular superhero series My Hero Academia, has been strongly influenced by Marvel comics. In a recent chapter, fans may have already spotted the striking similarities between All Might's new suit and the iconic Iron Man suit donned by Tony Stark.

Horikoshi is particularly a huge Spider-Man fan and he has not been shy about it. Interestingly, it seems that one of Horikoshi's fellow My Hero Academia illustrators is also a fan of web-slinging characters, and his recent artwork proves it.

The new Gwen Stacy artwork by My Hero Academia artist is worth checking out

Gwen Stacy as seen in the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

Kohei Horikoshi has been doing a number of sketches in recent times, releasing them especially on weeks when the manga is on a break. These sketches have been of various beloved characters, including Toga, Tsuyu, Ochaco, and Bakugo.

Surprisingly, it was not Horikoshi himself who created fan art in celebration of the release of Sony's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Instead it was Betten Court, a manga artist recognized for his work on the spin-off series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The illustrator took to Twitter to share his latest artwork featuring Gwen Stacy.

It is a pencil sketch which depicts the Spider-Woman from Earth-65 seated in her Spider suit, albeit without her mask. It is drawn in the style of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and gives fans an idea of how the character would have appeared if it was part of Kohei Horikoshi's superhero world.

Accompanying the artwork is a caption that says that it is the result of watching a preview of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. But the My Hero Academia illustrator refused to share any spoilers.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

Miles Morales as seen in the first film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the first movie of the Spider-Verse series, introduced fans to Miles Morales' origin story as the new Spider-Man. Following Peter Parker's death in Miles' universe, the youngster resolved to become the next friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. However, the Multiverse opened, and many Spider-People landed in his world thanks to the Kingpin's Super-Collider. The Spider-People managed to return to their own universes at the end of the movie.

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy as seen in the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

In the 2023 sequel, titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales reunites with Gwen Stacy and embarks on another exciting Multiversal adventure. Along the way, they come upon the Spider Society, a committed team of Spider-People tasked with ensuring the Multiverse's safety.

However, tensions arise among the heroes as they start disagreeing, and Miles finds himself at odds with the other Spiders, compelling him to venture out alone to protect his loved ones. With its distinctive quirkiness, vibrant colors, and exhilarating plot, it potentially surpasses its predecessor and is a must-watch for all Spider-Man lovers.

