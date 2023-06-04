Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has made a dramatic entrance with an unrivaled IMDb score, eclipsing previous records. This animated sequel, popularly known as Spider-Verse 2, is the most recent Marvel film to portray the famed web-slinger after 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which coincidentally delved into the intriguing concept of the multiverse.

The sequel propels Shameik Moore's character Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy into the Spider-Verse, where they bump into Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara along with many other Spider-Man incarnations. Hopes were soaring high for this sequel to the Oscar-recognized Into the Spider-Verse, and fans' trust in the franchise was well-founded.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sets new IMDb record

New heights: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse tops IMDb ratings (Image via Sony Pictures)

Within a day post-release, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ascended to unprecedented heights on IMDb's user ratings. Spider-Verse 2 now proudly sports a 9.1 rating, claiming the title of the highest user-rated superhero film on IMDb, surpassing its forerunner, Into the Spider-Verse, and even outpacing Christopher Nolan's iconic The Dark Knight.

ScreenTime @screentime ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is the highest rated comic book movie ever on IMDb with a 9.1 rating



‘The Dark Knight’ sits at a 9.0 rating ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is the highest rated comic book movie ever on IMDb with a 9.1 rating ‘The Dark Knight’ sits at a 9.0 rating https://t.co/BcGcehrQHR

Here's a rundown of the top-rated superhero movies on IMDb:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - 9.1/10 The Dark Knight - 9.0/10 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - 8.4/10 Avengers: Endgame - 8.4/10 Avengers: Infinity War - 8.4/10 The Dark Knight Rises - 8.4/10 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 8.2/10 Spider-Man: No Way Home - 8.2/10

It's worth pointing out that, at the time of reporting, Across the Spider-Verse holds the top spot based on over 31,000 user votes, whereas other films on the list, such as The Dark Knight, have accumulated over 2 million votes.

Spider-Verse 2 leaps to the pinnacle

From the web to the stars: Spider-Verse 2 ascends to cinematic glory (Image via Sony Pictures)

Even though it's relatively early, the remarkable accomplishment of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in securing the top spot for the best superhero film on IMDb, outclassing formidable rivals such as The Dark Knight and Avengers: Endgame, cannot be overstated.

Since its debut, Spider-Verse 2 has been flooded with glowing reviews from critics, and audiences have been echoing their praise. The film's emotionally charged narrative, remarkable cast, and innovative expansion of the franchise's distinctive art style contributed to its widespread acclaim.

The film is part of what is widely recognized as one of the greatest superhero franchises to date. Upon its release in 2018, Into the Spider-Verse quickly gained a reputation as one of the finest animated films ever produced, validated by its Academy Award win. Even Tom Holland named it his favorite Spider-Man film.

The fact that Across the Spider-Verse has not only matched but exceeded this high standard is a tremendous feat, evidenced by its groundbreaking IMDb score. All eyes are now on the forthcoming Beyond the Spider-Verse to see if it can continue to elevate this acclaimed franchise when it hits the big screen next year.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently showing in cinemas worldwide.

