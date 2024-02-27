My Hero Academia: 4 ways Eri can help Deku defeat Shigaraki (& 4 ways she could make the fight more difficult)

My Hero Academia chapter 415 has recently come out and continued with Deku's transfer of the One For All Quirks to Tomura Shigaraki. However, the latter is putting a lot of resistance to the process. One of the standout moments in the chapter was the cliffhanger of Eri running away, which has sparked a lot of discussions in the fandom.

It is worth pointing out that the My Hero Academia manga has not confirmed that Eri will get involved in the battle between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki. However, that has been the assumption for a lot of readers. But if she does end up involved in the fight, here are four ways she could help Deku and four other directions that she could make things a lot more difficult for the protagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

4 ways Eri could help Deku defeat Shigaraki in the My Hero Academia manga

1. Rewinding Deku’s wounds

It could be a throwback to the Overhaul battle (Image via Bones)

Eri's Quirk focuses on rewinding people to a previous state, and there is already evidence of this in the My Hero Academia series. When Deku had to fight Overhaul, he had to resort to using One For All 100%, which would have destroyed his body, but Eri's Quirk was constantly rewinding him to his previous state before getting hurt.

It has been shown in the current battle that Deku's wounds have taken a huge toll on his body, and he has had to rely on Blackwhip to keep moving, leading to his Carnage Deku form. That would keep him in top condition to fight Shigaraki, which could be useful in the battle.

2. Eri could rewind Shigaraki to a child

Tenko Shimura in the flashbacks (Image via Studio Bones)

This is one of the most prominent theories from the moment Eri showed up in My Hero Academia chapter 415 of the manga, and it makes sense, to a degree. There is a very good chance that Eri could get involved in the battle and rewind Tomura Shigaraki until he returns to his child version, Tenko Shimura.

Deku has repeatedly expressed his desire to save Shigaraki's "inner child," and this could be a literal means to achieve that goal. Considering that it seems that the goal at the moment is to redeem Shigaraki, this would be a way to go about it.

3. Eri could rewind Shigaraki's All For One Quirk and body modifications

Shigaraki could be depowered (Image via Bones)

There is no denying that Shigaraki got a massive power-up during the events of the first War arc, which allowed him to have the original All For One Quirk. In his prime, he also gained a much stronger and more durable body than All Might.

If Eri arrives on the battlefield, he could rewind Shigaraki to his version before the moment he received the All For One Quirk and the body upgrades. Furthermore, this could level the playing field, and Deku could subdue him in battle to end the conflict.

4. Eri could rewind him to before being born

Eri in the My Hero Academia series (Image via Bones)

This option is the least likely considering the nature of My Hero Academia, the theme involving Deku and Shigaraki, and the fact that Eri is a child, so her doing this would be a problem on many different levels. However, this could happen when considering how Eri's Quirk works and the precedents that have been stated.

The My Hero Academia manga has already shown All For One using Eri's rewind Quirk, which ultimately resulted in his demise, with the heroes rewinding him until he was a child and then fading away. On paper, this could happen with Shigaraki, but it is unlikely to occur in this battle.

4 ways Eri could make things more difficult for Deku in the My Hero Academia manga

1. Simply getting in the way

Eri could become a problem for Deku (Image via Bones)

Another prominent prediction in the My Hero Academia fandom is that Eri will get in Deku's way and make things much more difficult for him. Considering that he is up against arguably the strongest character in the series, having to focus on protecting Eri could lead to another thing to deal with.

While Eri could potentially help Deku, as mentioned earlier, there is also a possibility that she is getting into a warzone. Therefore, she could be more of a burden than an assistant to the protagonist.

2. Healing Shigaraki

Shigaraki in the sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

Eri is obviously not going to heal Shigaraki on purpose, but there is a good chance that Tomura could get in the way and hold her hostage. That could lead to various conflicts, including the possibility of Shigaraki forcing Eri to heal him.

This situation would play against Deku's favor and could give the villain another edge, which will probably not happen in the My Hero Academia manga. However, that could potentially happen if author Kohei Horikoshi wants to head in that direction.

3. Getting Aizawa involved

Aizawa in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

As beloved of a character Aizawa is in the fandom, there is no denying that his current wounds and the fact he is a lot weaker than Deku and Shigaraki would make him a liability on the battlefield. However, there is a possibility that he could become involved to protect Eri.

Aizawa has been a mentor and father figure to Eri after she was rescued from Overhaul, so it would be in character for the UA teacher to get himself involved in the conflict to save her. However, it is fair to say that this scenario is the least likely on this list.

4. Getting Overhaul involved

Overhaul in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

Overhaul and Eri have a connection that goes back to the origin of both characters, and there is no denying that the former has caused a lot of pain to the latter. However, he is also one of the final loose ends of the series, and Eri getting involved could be the way Horikoshi gets the villain in this battle as well.

Overhaul indeed went insane after being defeated by Deku a few arcs ago, but he has grievances with the protagonists, Eri and Tomura Shigaraki. Shigaraki, in particular, was responsible for severing his arms. Therefore, involving another villain, particularly the one who traumatized Eri, could be dangerous.

Final thoughts

As mentioned earlier, it should be noted that there is no confirmation in the My Hero Academia manga regarding Eri's involvement in the battle between Deku and Shigaraki. However, if she does end up involved, these are some of the most probable scenarios that could take place.