My Hero Academia: Can Eri restore Aizawa’s Quirk? Explained

If anyone in My Hero Academia can help Shota Aizawa, aka Eraserhead, with his current problems, it has to be Eri and her Rewind Quirk.

Since the Paranormal Liberation War, the Class 1-A teacher hasn't been able to use his powers properly since Tomura Shigaraki did a number on his right eye. As a result, Aizawa cannot activate the Erasure Quirk without using both his eyes, which presents a major problem in My Hero Academia.

However, there is always the possibility that Eri could restore him back to his old self. With that said, she is not a magical problem eraser. Eri is still a small child despite her deus ex machina powers in My Hero Academia, which is why there's no other way for Aizawa to go back to normal if not for her powers.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain major spoilers from the manga.

As the final war goes on, Aizawa could really use Eri's help in My Hero Academia

Eraserhead is currently in big trouble

Going by the current events of the final war in My Hero Academia manga, Aizawa can no longer use the Erasure Quirk. Instead, he relies on Class 1-B student Neito Monoma, who simply copies his powers. Manual also has to regularly water the student's eyes so he can keep using the Erasure Quirk.

Aizawa is shown overseeing Shigaraki's battle with the Pro Heroes from the floating U.A. sky fortress. Meanwhile, Neito is currently occupied erasing the villain's powers so Shigaraki wouldn't decay everybody. These heroes are the main reason why the villains haven't completely swept through Japan in My Hero Academia.

Unfortunately, if events of chapter 374 are taken into account, the Class 1-A teacher is no longer safe since Kurogiri was recently released from the Central Hospital. This means that AFO can use portals to get to Aizawa's current location.

The villains now have the means to separate him from Neito and Manual. Without all three characters, it would be impossible to use the Erasure Quirk properly. As a result, the current situation is not looking good for Aizawa, especially if the other two get taken out in some way.

Eri could be a final act of desperation

Eri has demonstrated the ability to rewind a person back to their prime state. She was responsible for restoring Mirio Togata's Quirk in the Paranormal Liberation War. However, this required extensive training since Eri could accidentally erase someone from existence. The young girl is currently staying with the civilians inside a nearby shelter. With so many villains running about in the country, she isn't even safe there.

Assuming that Aizawa will factor into Shigaraki's eventual defeat, he will better accomplish this by restoring himself to his original state before the Paranormal Liberation War. It's a long stretch, but he could potentially run into Eri and have her use the Rewind Quirk on him.

Interestingly, Eri has only been able to restore the power of those with whom she shares a close bond, such as Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata. Aizawa is like the father she never truly had in My Hero Academia. Even in the darkest hours, she could still pull through with some miracle work.

Given the current status of the manga, the ensuing battle with Shigaraki is looking bleak for the Heroes. Some readers are starting to wonder how they can mount a strong comeback without a plot device. Like it or not, Eri is the most viable option available for Aizawa as she could give the Heroes a major boost by restoring the latter's Erasure Quirk. Otherwise, they will have to rely on something or someone else to win the final battle.

