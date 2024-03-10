My Hero Academia chapter 416 sets up a devastating late-series twist (& Toga fans will love it)

My Hero Academia chapter 416 is set to release later this weekend but was preceded earlier in the week by the series’ spoiler process, which leaked the coming issue’s alleged events.

While the information isn’t considered truly canon until verified by a Shueisha-certified release, the series’ spoiler process and leakers have historically proven to be very accurate compared to the official release.

Likewise, fans are eagerly discussing My Hero Academia chapter 416’s events, which confirm that Eri will not be rushing to the battlefield to provide aid to Izuku “Deku” Midoriya.

The issue’s final moments also allegedly see Deku begin to tap into Tomura Shigaraki’s core memories, including his origins as Tenko Shimura and in the house, which he blames for who he is today.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 also gave updates to several other heroes, including Ochaco Uraraka who was medevaced to receive treatment.

However, this scene was followed by a focus on Hawks, who said some cryptic words relating to Uraraka which could be setting up a momentous twist that Himiko Toga fans will love.

My Hero Academia chapter 416 sets up a shocking return from Toga in final arc

The twist, explained

In My Hero Academia chapter 416, fans saw Uraraka be evacuated from the battlefield in order to receive medical treatment for her injuries.

Hawks hears others talking about her, saying her hero name of “Uravity” before adding “it’s that girl.” He remembers some words she once said to him as he seemingly fades into unconsciousness, suggesting that this is why he said her name and remembered her.

However, fans would also do well to remember that Hawks was still on the battlefield at the time when Uraraka and Toga’s last battle reached its end.

In other words, he’s not only potentially aware that Toga is alive but could know exactly where they were in the battlefield and their respective statuses and conditions.

Likewise, many fans are questioning if series creator, author, and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi is using Hawks’ words in My Hero Academia chapter 416 to set up a twist later on.

This twist would, of course, be that Uraraka and Toga switched places, with Toga being the one taken to get medical treatment and Uraraka surviving, thanks to the medical treatment Toga gave her.

One of the most exciting aspects of this potential twist is that it sets up Toga to be a free woman by the end of the series, rather than going to jail for her crimes as fans previously thought.

The switch would also provide an inversion to the final outcome of their last fight, with Uraraka risking her own body to ensure Toga gets proper treatment rather than the vice versa.

Admittedly, though, the theory is based largely on speculation and a loose interpretation of Hawks’ words. While it, nevertheless, remains a thread that could unspool into the above reveals, it’s a very shaky idea at best even with the knowledge of Toga’s absence in the issue.

As a result, all fans can do is wait and see to find out the ultimate fates of both Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga at the series’ conclusion.

