My Hero Academia's Uraraka and Toga get a second chance at life together in official Shonen Jump stream

My Hero Academia has several character dynamics, and the one between Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka could be one of the most underrated. Both characters were connected by their perception of what it meant to be compassionate and love others, but they also had several fights across the series. Now Shonen Jump seems to be celebrating a what-if scenario with these two characters.

The YouTube channel of Shonen Jump did a special My Hero Academia stream where it showed an alternate take on Toga and Uraraka's lives, with the two of them being lifelong friends. It was a very sweet video and one that a lot of fans of the series are going to appreciate, particularly those who were invested in their dynamic together.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

YouTube stream shows an alternate take on My Hero Academia's Toga and Uraraka's lives as friends

Shonen Jump's official YouTube channel in Japan did a special stream showing two of the main female characters of My Hero Academia, Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka, enjoying their lives as lifelong friends. This, of course, plays out what author Kohei Horikoshi has done with the characters across the series, particularly during their resolution in the War arc.

Toga was part of the League of Villains as her Quirk made her want to drink other people's blood, which made her go through a lot of rejection by society. This led to her becoming a lot more isolated and a lot more unhinged, which is why she developed a fascination with Uraraka. She liked the way she was, which is something that kick-started their dynamic.

Uraraka, on the other hand, is a very compassionate person who wants to help others, and this leads to her showing a bit of understanding towards Toga, which was shown in the final arc. Ochaco showed a lot of compassion to Toga, thus moving the latter away from evil and even giving the former a bit of her blood to keep her alive.

The value of Toga and Uraraka's dynamic

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia has a lot of themes, but one of the most prominent is how people are rejected by society and hit back at that society. Characters like Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and Shoto Todoroki are positive examples of overcoming those struggles, but others like Dabi and Himiko Toga didn't have a second chance and became threats as part of the League of Villains.

In that regard, Toga's resolution with Uraraka is very important to the overarching plot: showing compassion and care to a person who had to deal with a lot of bad stuff in her life. This is why this has resonated a lot with people in the fandom, becoming quite popular over the years.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.