Why Deku transferring all the One For All users to Shigaraki in My Hero Academia chapter 417 isn't a mistake, explained

My Hero Academia chapter 417 is set to air on March 18, 2024, but the early spoilers are already here. The spoilers for this chapter have revealed that Deku tried to force all of the One For All vestiges into Shigaraki, leaving only Nana Shimura behind with Izuku.

Deku was seen in Shigaraki's past and was even an active part of it as he influenced a random truck to move according to his position. As the chapter progresses, Deku reaches the point where Shigaraki breaks down - the point where his father reprimands him for who a hero actually is.

As Deku tries to stop this unsightly scenario from happening, Nana Shimura breaks down in tears when she realizes that she has left her family behind. This influences one thing after another and Nana also is passed on to Shigaraki. This transfer of the whole of One for All wasn't a mistake because Deku finally reached a 'do or die' moment against Shigaraki, who is about to awaken his quirk 'decay.'

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series and contains the author's opinion.

Deku transferring all the One For All users to Shigaraki led him to the final crossroads with the latter in My Hero Academia chapter 417

Nana Shimura as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Deku transferring all of One for All vestiges into Shigaraki wasn't a mistake because this led to the former finally reaching the point where he could make the latter rethink his choices. This can change his upcoming life.

The point where Deku and Shigaraki stand right now is where the latter awakened his decay quirk and massacred his whole family in the past. This could be the moment where everything changes in the final war of this series.

Nana Shimura as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to the spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 417, things will pick up from where they ended in the previous chapter with Deku invading the clumped hands that were surrounding Shigaraki. As Midoriya invaded the clumped hands, he also transferred all of the One for All vestiges into Shigaraki, but Nana Shimura (the 7th) was the only one who was rejected.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 progressed with Midoriya now standing in front of Shigaraki's house, facing his image, which asked him to think about whether looking into the antagonist's past would change anything. Deku decided to march forward, but a truck was about to hit him and he evaded on instinct.

This proved to him that he was actually influencing Shigaraki's past with his existence. Nana Shimura later arrived and confirmed that he had a physical appearance in Shigaraki's consciousness.

Kotarou as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

As Deku opened the door to the antagonist's house, he was confronted with a lot of minor antagonists of the series, until he forcibly opened the door to Shigaraki being reprimanded by his father. Kotarou, Shigaraki's father, blamed his mother, Nana Shimura, for everything they were facing, saying that heroes abandon their families only to protect strangers.

As My Hero Academia chapter 417 progressed, Nana jumped towards Kotarou, thus also transferring to Shigaraki's presence. In the last panel of the chapter, Shigaraki is seen holding his dog, Mon, as Deku stands watching him. This is Deku's chance to change the tides of the current situation because he is now confronting the situation that turned Shigaraki into a villain.

A young Tomura Shigaraki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

All of this was made possible due to Deku transferring all of the vestiges to Shigaraki. It all started with the second vestige, which made Tomura's body unstable, to the moment in My Hero Academia chapter 417, when every vestige passed to the body of Shigaraki, thus causing his emotions to overlap.

Now, all is left in the hands of Deku, just like his first encounter with Eri, when he let her go during the Shie Hassaikai arc. He regretted it later, but was still able to save Eri from Overhaul. However, the situation with Tomura is different because there will be no repeat of this golden chance in the future.

Related Articles:

My Hero Academia chapter 417: Release date and time

My Hero Academia chapter 417 spoilers

My Hero Academia: Why Nana Shimura's redemption in chapter 417 isn't forced, explained

My Hero Academia: All 9 One For All users, ranked from weakest to the strongest

Is Tomura Shigaraki a wasted potential in My Hero Academia