My Hero Academia chapter 417 spoilers: Deku transfers all OFA quirks as Nana witnesses Shigaraki's past

My Hero Academia chapter 417 is set to be officially released on Monday, March 18, 2024. However, days before its release, the manga chapter's spoilers leaked out online. After the manga's previous chapter saw Deku reaching Shigaraki's core, the upcoming chapter is set to see him learn about Shigaraki's childhood.

The previous chapter revealed what the other characters felt about Deku's fight against Shigaraki. With that, the manga revealed how Eri going to Deku would have been fruitless. As for Deku, he managed to punch Shigaraki, allowing him to reach his core.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 spoilers: Nana learns about Kotarou and Tenko's relationship

According to the spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 417, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Shimura." The chapter begins with a gust of wind coming out of Shigaraki. The people watching the fight felt confused by the developments as from the outside, it seemed like Deku was trapped inside Shigaraki's finger cocoon. Meanwhile, in reality, Deku had reached Shigaraki's core.

He had successfully transferred all the OFA users except for Nana Shimura, who was repelled due to her conflicting feelings regarding Shigaraki and Kotarou. Right after, My Hero Academia chapter 417 spoilers saw Deku about to ring the doorbell. That's when he was approached by a dark version of himself. It was actually Shigaraki who wanted to learn what Deku was planning to do after learning his secret.

Deku ignored Shigaraki and tried entering the Shimura household when a truck almost hit him. With that, Nana Shimura deduced that, given Deku was an OFA user, he had taken on a physical form within Shigaraki's consciousness. This meant that Deku could interact with the environment around him.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 spoilers then saw Deku run to the doorbell. But he was then interrupted by Stain who jumped on him, asking him "What do you stand for?" similar to how Stain asked Shigaraki back in the Hosu arc. Stain then turned into Re: Destro, asking him "What do you stand for? What do you want to build?", like he asked Shigaraki in the Meta Liberation Army Arc. Re: Destro then turned into Overhaul, who asked Deku "Do you have a plan?" just like he asked Shigaraki back in the Shie Hassaikai Arc.

Deku had no plan, however, he was adamant about learning Shigaraki's past. Thus, he opened the door, but it immediately turned into the photo of Nana Shimura and baby Kotarou. During this, Deku and Nana could hear Hana and Tenko's conversation when Tenko first saw the picture.

Seeing the photo made Nana teary-eyed as she remembered her moments with her son. As Deku walked into the door, he witnessed Kotarou beating his son Tenko. However, Tenko was represented by a silhouette. Nana started crying after seeing the event and began blaming herself for her family's death.

She had left Kotarou to defeat All For One. However, she never managed to defeat the villain and ended up hurting her son. The wound she inflicted on Kotarou also ended up hurting Tenko. This realization hurt Nana as she fell to the ground. She apologized to Kotarou for being a weak mother. However, she had something important she had to do.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 spoilers saw Deku and Nana jump toward Tenko and Kotarou. With that, Deku managed to transfer OFA completely into Shigaraki. As for Nana, her last thought was "It was all grandma's fault..." Moments later, Tenko was no longer a silhouette. He could be seen in his backyard crying as he held Mon in his hands.

Final thoughts on My Hero Academia chapter 417 spoilers

My Hero Academia chapter 417 spoilers saw Deku finally transferring all OFA quirks into Shigaraki's core. With that, Deku is set to witness Shigaraki manifest his Decay quirk. While fans know what happens to Tenko, this will be the first time Deku will witness the same. Therefore, it is to be seen how he will react to it.

