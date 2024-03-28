My Hero Academia: All For One ruined Shigaraki's chance to become the final antagonist (& chapter 418 proves it)

With the alleged spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 418 leaked online, the manga saw All For One return to the vestige world. Following All For One's defeat at Katsuki Bakugo's hands, fans believed that Shigaraki Tomura would become the final antagonist of the series, however, this possible development was ruined by AFO's return.

The manga's previous chapter saw Deku approaching Shigaraki's core as he managed to transfer every OFA to Shigaraki except for Nana Shimura's. Following that, Deku and Nana witnessed how Kotaro was affected by Nana's absence and beat his son, Tenko.

Upon realizing what had happened and apologizing to Tenko, Nana Shimura also transferred to Shigaraki. As for Tenko, he could be seen sitting with Mon in his backyard.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 sees AFO return to vestige world

All For One as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans would know, My Hero Academia is proceeding towards its end. Hence, when Katsuki Bakugo defeated All For One, fans believed that Shigaraki Tomura was set to be the final antagonist of the series.

Unfortunately, when it seemed like Deku was finally set to reach Shigaraki's heart, All For One's vestige appeared within the vestige world, hinting at him being the series' final antagonist.

Tenko and Deku as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 418 spoilers saw Deku stopping Tenko Shimura from using his Decay quirk on his sister Hana in the vestige world by holding his hands. While Tenko showed some resistance at the beginning, after feeling some relief from holding Deku's hand, it seemed like he was finally about to allow the hero to reach his heart.

During this, both Deku and Tenko witnessed a memory within the vestige world. Tenko's father, Kotaro, could be seen talking to a mysterious construction worker. The man asked Kotaro if Tenko had manifested a quirk yet. To this, Kotaro responded, "Not yet." This was followed by another memory that saw Kotaro having dinner with someone. That person also asked Kotaro about Tenko's quirk.

Kotaro Shimura as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Surprisingly, Tenko did not know what those memories were. This made Deku certain that those memories were neither of theirs, but someone else.

Just then, a giant All For One face appeared inside the vestige world. AFO called Shigaraki a "foolish vessel" because he was ready to give up on his mission after talking to Deku. Shigaraki wanted to become stronger, however, he never got rid of his weakness. Lastly, All For One berated Shigaraki, stating that he never made a single decision on his own.

All For One as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

With that, My Hero Academia manga saw the return of All For One. Thus, it is certain that the villain is going to be the series' final antagonist.

Moreover, the memories Shigaraki and Deku witnessed within the vestige world hinted at someone being interested in Tenko Shimura's quirk manifestation. With such developments, it seems like All For One was responsible for giving Tenko Shimura his Decay quirk.

If that plot development is true, All For One is bound to become the series' final antagonist.

