My Hero Academia always foreshadowed why Shigaraki's redemption can only come through Deku

My Hero Academia chapter 418 is set to release on April 1, 2024, and Shigaraki's redemption is what fans are expecting in the upcoming chapter. Deku has successfully transferred all of the vestiges to Shigaraki, and now it is a race against time for the protagonist to save Shigaraki before he awakens decay.

However, the biggest challenge is yet to come, as Shigaraki's quirk is the sole reason why no one has ever been able to save him, as touching him is equivalent to risking one's life. This could make Shigaraki's redemption a difficult issue to solve for Deku.

The theme of the series, from the very start, has been centered around reaching out a helping hand to those in trouble, and Deku has set an example for the same. Thus, fans are wondering if this could be Deku's last chance for Shigaraki's redemption in the final fight of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion and potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series.

My Hero Academia: Why Deku is the only hero who could bring Shigaraki's redemption

Shigaraki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

According to chapter 417, after Deku infiltrated Shigaraki's consciousness, he realized that he was able to actively impact him. Nana Shimura accompanied him as the only other vestige left that Shigaraki was rejecting.

As they progressed towards Shigaraki's house, Nana Shimura was also transferred after witnessing her son's sad act towards Tenko (Shigaraki). Thus, Deku was left standing in front of Shigaraki, who was about to awaken his quirk, "decay." Fans are therefore concerned if Deku would succeed as Shigaraki's redemption before it's too late.

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia has a theme of reaching out a helping hand from the very start of the series. In fact, All Might, the symbol of peace, reaching his hand out to anyone without any bias was the prime reason why Midoriya sought to be a hero in the series.

But Deku was a special case who, despite not having any quirks, supported anyone in need. During his childhood, he helped Bakugo when he fell off a bridge. Later on in the series, he saved people who had no hope of redemption, with the prime example being that of Eri.

Although Midoriya failed to save her the first time, he didn't let his second chance go to waste. He reached his hand out to Eri and held her without letting go and even defeated Overhaul afterward, proving that no one in this world was beyond saving.

Moreover, he also became the reason for the redemption of some of the villains in the series. Lady Nagant was a hero who fell into despair and became a villain, only for Midoriya to reach out a hand to her. This could mean that Deku could be the last person for Shigaraki's redemption in the series. However, many are concerned about whether Shigaraki's quirk would affect him.

The last time Shigaraki received affection was from his mother during his origin story, but she was reduced to dust due to his quirk. Yet, could Shigaraki's redemption be different with Midoriya as he is reaching out to help him in a very critical situation?

In his origin story, Shigaraki was seen as someone filled with rage due to the mental pressure he was put under, owing to his family members, especially his father. So, he couldn't hold back on anything.

However, now that Midoriya is present at the same crossroads, Shigaraki's redemption could be different because all the vestiges have been transferred to him, which could mean that the mental pressure on him might be less, as compared to before.

Moreover, he hasn't awakened his powers yet, which could give Midoriya an advantage compared to Shigaraki's past. After reaching his hand out to Shigaraki, the latter would realize that there are still people who care for him, which could give him voluntary control over his quirk and prevent him from using decay on Deku. This could make Shigaraki's redemption possible at the hands of Izuku Midoriya.

