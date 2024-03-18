My Hero Academia chapter 418: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 418 is set to release on Monday, April 1, 2023 at 12AM JST, according to the series’ official page on the MANGA Plus platform. With Izuku “Deku” Midoriya having used up seemingly all of his Quirks in one final gamble attack on Tomura Shigaraki, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if the young hero can end the fight here and now.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 418 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 418, as well as speculates on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 release date and time

Without Nana Shimura and the other Vestiges by his side, Deku finds himself in a precarious situation heading into My Hero Academia chapter 418 (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 418 will be officially released on Monday, April 1, 2023 at 12AM JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, March 31. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, April 1. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 31, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, April 1, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Monday, April 1, 2024

My Hero Academia chapter 418 where to read

With Deku having finally freed Tenko Shimura, My Hero Academia chapter 418 will likely see the young hero appeal to the young boy's sensibilities (Image via BONES)

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 417 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 417 began with Deku breaking through Shigaraki’s finger armor with a massive punch, creating a shockwave as it landed and the One For All transfer began. However, it was revealed that all but Nana Shimura had transferred into and successfully attacked Shigaraki. The issue then saw Deku prepare to enter the Shimura household in the new reality he found himself in, when a dark version of himself appeared before him.

It questioned what good knowing will do as Deku realized this was Shigaraki speaking to him. Shigaraki then seemingly summoned a speeding truck in an attempt to kill Deku, who barely dodged it but had his backpack damaged as a result. Nana then appeared, explaining that as a successor of One For All, his thoughts take solid form here so he can be physically affected. The two then entered the Shimura house, when the door became a photo of Nana and Kotaro.

The scene of Shigaraki and his sister bonding over wanting to be heroes like their grandma played out. After this, Deku went through the house to the backyard, where Kotaro was beating a young silhouetted Tenko. Deku tried interfering, but was unable to break the barrier until Nana helped, with each respectively embracing Tenko and Kotaro. The issue ended with Nana disappearing as she attacked Shigaraki’s core, leaving a now Quirkless Deku and Tenko alone.

My Hero Academia chapter 418 what to expect (speculative)

My Hero Academia chapter 418 presents an interesting issue for the series in the sense that it seems Deku has given up all of his Quirks to fight Shigaraki, including the larger One For All Quirk itself. Likewise, his transition back into his middle school uniform at the issue’s end further suggests he’s now powerless, meaning that if Deku doesn’t defeat Shigaraki here, then he’ll likely die.

Likewise, the setup for this final fight heading into chapter 418 seems to be a war of words rather than actual fists being thrown. Outside of Deku’s outfit change, the strongest supporting argument for this theory is that the Tenko in this alternate reality doesn’t seem to have Decay yet.

